Billie Eilish says three-hour shows are ‘psychotic’: ‘Nobody wants that’

Billie Eilish has dubbed it “psychotic” to play three-hour concerts – a comment that some Taylor Swift fans believe is aimed at their idol.

Speaking to fans on the Stationhead app last week, 22-year-old “What Was I Made For?” hitmaker Eilish addressed what it’s in store on her upcoming Hit Me Hard and Soft world tour.

“I’m not doing a three-hour show, that’s literally psychotic,” she declared.

“Nobody wants that. You guys don’t want that. I don’t want that. I don’t even want that as a fan. My favourite artist in the world, I’m not trying to hear them for three hours. That’s far too long.”

Billie Eilish seemingly shares her thoughts on Stationhead about 'The Eras Tour' and 'The Renaissance Tour' earlier today, the only recent high-profile tours to span 3 or more hours:



"Doing a 3 hour show.. That's literally psychotic. Nobody wants that. You guys don't want that.… pic.twitter.com/X9GQlgXBvf — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) May 24, 2024

I think Billie needs to stop voicing her opinions especially if it’s controversial and sounds shady towards Taylor and Beyonce 😭 I can’t defend her anymore, last time it was just the recycled variants and now the 3 hour show. I remember this one lmao, I tried. pic.twitter.com/GglLbZezpS — Celine (@tayschwifty) May 24, 2024

Some music fans believe the comments are a veiled reference to Taylor Swift’s ongoing Eras Tour, which sees the “Fortnight” singer play a mammoth 45 songs across nearly three-and-a-half hours.

Swift plays hits from all of her eleven studio albums, including her most recent album The Tortured Poets Department, as well as two surprise songs per show.

A small handful of other notable artists are known for their lengthy concerts, with Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour shows last year clocking in at over three hours long.

It’s not the first time in recent months that Swifites have felt Billie Eilish has quietly taken a swipe at her fellow pop star, following comments Eilish made about artists who are “wasteful” with their vinyl production.

“Some of the biggest artists in the world [are] making f***ing 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more,” Eilish told Billboard back in March. “It’s so wasteful.”

Taylor Swift was the best-selling vinyl artist in 2023 by some margin, and has released several different vinyl versions of The Tortured Poets Department.

However, in April, Eilish shot down the suggestion that she was referencing one artist in particular.

“Okay so it would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth and actually read what I said in that Billboard article,” she wrote in an Instagram Stories post.

“I wasn’t singling anyone out, these are industry-wide systemic issues. & when it comes to variants, so many artists release them, including ME! Which I clearly state in the article.

“The climate crisis is now and it’s about all of us being part of the problem and trying to do better sheesh.”

Eilish is currently enjoying the number one spot in the UK with her third studio album Hit Me Hard and Soft, which features the lead single “Lunch” – a song about eating a woman out.

The singer came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community last year.

Billie Eilish’s new album is majorly sapphic coded. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

While fans of Eilish are loving the record and critics have been largely positive, music publication Pitchfork served the album a less-than favourable review – much to the disdain of Eilish’s brother and album producer, Finneas.

Addressing the middling review, Finneas wrote in a TikTok comment earlier this week: “Nothing cool about writing a positive review of an album everyone likes – they’ve gotta have an angle.

“[Pitchfork] gave [Lana Del Rey’s debut album] ‘Born To Die’ a 5.5 – it’s their whole hater-ass bag.”

The Hit Me Hard and Soft tour begins in Canada on 29 September. Fans can get their hands on tickets via ticketmaster.co.uk, ticketmaster.com and ticketek.com.au.

