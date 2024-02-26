Mission Impossible and Captain America actress Hayley Atwell has reportedly been cast as Nick Nelson’s aunt Diane in Heartstopper season three.

The third season of Alice Oseman’s sweet queer teen drama is set for release on Netflix later this year, and will be “darker” and “raunchier” than the first two, according to leading star Joe Locke.

Season three will follow Locke’s character Charlie Spring as he and boyfriend Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) take their relationship to the next level.

The recently released Volume Five of the Heartstopper graphic novels show Nick and Charlie enduring sex education at school, attempting to buy contraception, and eventually becoming sexually intimate with one another.

Nick and Charlie’s on screen family and friend groups have expanded over the past two seasons, with viewers being introduced to Nick’s mother (Olivia Coleman) in season one, and then his father Stéphane (Thibault de Montalembert) and homophobic brother David (Jack Barton) in season two.

In season three, it is rumoured that fans will meet Nick’s aunt, Sarah’s sister Diane, according to Netflix news site What’s On Netflix.

Hayley Atwell, who will soon voice Lara Croft in new animated Netflix series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, and who portrayed Grace in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, is reportedly taking on the role.

PinkNews approached Netflix for confirmation of this possible casting leak, but a representative for the streaming service declined to comment.

The role of Diane in the comics is a relatively small one; in Volume Four of the graphic novels, she joins the Nelson family for a holiday to Menorca, and suggests to Nick that Charlie could join them on their next trip.

Though the part may be minor, and Atwell hasn’t officially been confirmed to be taking on the role, fans are already gasping to see it come to fruition.

“That’s cool! She’s a great actress, should be a stellar addition,” wrote a fan on social media, while a second added: “Yesss Heartstopper casting never misses.”

“Yesss the a-listers on this show is just too good. Heartstopper is great, argue with the wall,” wrote another.

A fourth suggested that if an actress like Hayley Atwell can play a small role like Diane, perhaps Doctor Who star David Tennant could portray Geoff, Charlie’s therapist.

“If they got Hayley Atwell in Heartstopper as such a small character plss pls pls I beg for Geoff to be played by David Tennant??? Like it’s definitely in the realm of possibility,” the fan urged.

There isn’t currently much additional news about casting for Heartstopper season three – Netflix seem to be keeping their cards close to their chests – but we do know that Silent Witness actor Darragh Hand will play the boyfriend of Charlie’s sister, Tori Spring (Jenny Walser).

Heartstopper season three will arrive in later in 2024.