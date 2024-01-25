Kylie’s ‘Padam Padam’ Brit Awards snub declared an ‘absolute travesty’ by fans

Kylie fans are spinning around and yelling “Wow” after learning that the Brit Awards has snubbed her infectious hit “Padam Padam”.

Despite the awards mainly celebrating the best of British talent, there are also categories dedicated to recognising international artists, into which Aussie pop princess Kylie would have slotted in nicely.

Although the singer did bag a nomination in the best international artist category, many fans also believed she’d be certain for a nod in the best international song category for last year’s gay favourite.

“Padam Padam” was so catchy that it became Kylis’ biggest UK hit in more than 10 years, and her most successful song in the US in two decades.

After learning the track wasn’t nominated by the Brits, fans couldn’t contain their disappointment, with some threatening to “riot”.

One asked: “Why has the @BRITs failed to nominate ‘Padam Padam’ for international song of the year when it clearly should have been at the top of the list?

You may like to watch

“Yes, @kylieminogue has been nominated for international artist, but what about some recognition for the ‘Padam’ songwriters and producers?”

the fact that Padam Padam is not included in this is an absolutely travesty https://t.co/ItiPUgz54o — char manning 🌟 (@xylottie) January 24, 2024

Padam Padam not up for International Song



We riot#BRITs — Alex (@AMG_Review) January 24, 2024

Why has the @BRITs failed to nominate Padam Padam for International Song of the Year when it clearly should have been at the top of the list? Yes, @kylieminogue has been nominated for International Artist, but what about some recognition for the Padam songwriters & producers? 🤷‍♀️ — Hannah Harrod (@HannahKHarrod) January 24, 2024

@BRITs do you know the song Padam Padam or do ya'll live in Mars??????? — Munyr⁷ 🐋 ᵇᵗˢ (@MunyrPCD) January 24, 2024

Not nominating Padam Padam for Best International Song is a travesty. Sacrilegious. #BRITs — James (@JimmyPound) January 24, 2024

Padam Padam not being nominated for a BRIT is disgusting — jamie (@JMRGBY88) January 24, 2024

Another fan was rather more abrupt, wondering: “Were @BRITs living under a rock when ‘Padam Padam’ exploded worldwide? Shocking.”

A third branded the decision “sacrilegious” and a “travesty”.

Following the nominations being announced yesterday (24 January), “Padam Padam” trended on Twitter/X in the UK.

Despite the snub for Kylie, this year’s Brits are shaping up to be one of the queerest awards ceremonies of 2024.

Billie Eilish, who came out as LGBTQ+ last year, is nominated for international song for her Barbie track “What Was I Made For?”, while queer singer Arlo Parks is nominated for British artist of the year.

Other LGBTQ+ artists nominated include Irish singer-songwriter CMAT, “Flowers” hit-maker Miley Cyrus, queer trio boygenius, rapper Doja Cat, and British dance acts Becky Hill and Romy.

In addition, LGBTQ+ band The Last Dinner Party were named winners of the rising star award.

Meanwhile, “Escapism” singer Raye made Brit Awards history by being nominated for seven gongs in one year, including best British artist, British album of the year and two nominations in the British song of the year category.

The Brit Awards 2024 take place on 2 March.