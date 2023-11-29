Tina Knowles slams ‘racist’ trolls accusing Beyoncé of ‘bleaching her skin’

Tina Knowles is coming for ‘racist’ and ‘ignorant’ trolls who had a bit too much to say about her daughter Beyoncé’s recent red carpet look.

The “Cuff It” singer was bombarded with skin-whitening accusations after she was photographed at the world premiere of the highly anticipated Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Matching the long-running theme for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, almost everyone who was lucky enough to get a ticket to the premiere dressed in silver – including Queen Bey, herself.

The “Alien Superstar” singer looked glorious in a custom chrome Versace gown, paired with matching arm-length gloves and a platinum blonde hairdo.

Unfortunately, the conversation surrounding Ms Carter’s premiere look was dominated by questions about her skin tone, with people speculating that her skin appeared lighter than usual.

But as soon as Miss Tina Knowles caught wind of this, she was on Instagram in no time at all to defend her daughter.

Posting a fan-edit of Beyoncé to her song “Brown Skin Girl”, Knowles wrote: “Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid ignorant self, hating racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white.

“She does a film, called Renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she’s trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?

“How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy? Duh, she wore silver hair to match her silver dress as a fashion statement clown. ALIEN Superstar duh!”

Knowles went on to claim that a reporter from TMZ had been in touch with Beyoncé’s hair stylist to ask for a statement about the speculation surrounding Bey’s skin tone.

“Well that made my blood boil, that this white woman felt so entitled to discuss her blackness,” she wrote.

Tina went on to point out that it’s not unusual for Black women to wear platinum blonde wigs in the name of fashion.

“I just went and looked at all the beautiful talented black celebrities who have worn platinum hair and it has been just about every one of them at one time or another. Are they all trying to be white?” asked Knowles.

“I am sick and tired of people attacking her. Every time she does something that she works her ass off for and is a statement of her work ethic, talent, and resilience, here you sad little haters come out of the woodwork.

“Jealousy and racism, sexism, double standards, you perpetuate those things. Instead of celebrating a sister or just ignoring if you don’t like her.”

She concluded: “I know that she is going to be p***ed at me for doing this, but I am fed up! This girl minds her own business. She helps people whenever she can. She lifts up & promotes black women and underdogs at all times.”

Chrome and silver have been the theme of Bey’s Renaissance tour from the beginning. (Getty Images)

Fans and famous faces alike rushed to Tina’s comment section to join her in defending ‘Yoncé and praising the proud mum for sticking up for her daughter.

Nope actor Keke Palmer commented: “I love you so much, Ms. Tina! She deserves to be protected in this way!”

Similarly, Hidden Figures star Octavia Spencer had written: “You have raised beautiful, strong, intelligent black, PROUD TO BE BLACK women. Period. Anyone who says otherwise has their own issues to deal with. I’m sorry you’ve come across the negative comments that people don’t realize is a reflection of how they feel about themselves.”

And Broadway icon Cynthia Erivo, who is set to star in the film adaption of Wicked next year, added: “Snaps to all this!!! You have EVERY right to stand behind your baby girl!!! Love you.”

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is slated for release in theatres worldwide on 1 December.