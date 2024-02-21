The popular comedian’s latest Channel 4 documentary – Joe Lycett vs Sewage – has left viewers outraged over the state of the United Kingdom’s sewage networks.

By this point in his career, LGBTQ+ comic Joe Lycett should have already added “professional troll” to his CV.

The list of people who have found themselves in his firing line in recent years is endless; Liz Truss during her infamous (and very short) stint as Prime Minister, David Beckham over his endorsement of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Suella Braverman for her immigration policies, not to mention mega oil companies – but in his latest venture, Lycett’s gone to s**t. Literally.

That’s not an insult; in Joe Lycett vs Sewage, which premiered last night (20 February) on Channel 4, Lycett “investigates the mind-boggling quantities of untreated sewage discharged into our waterways every day, and takes the fight to the water companies in the most Joe Lycett way possible,” according to the doc’s official synopsis.

Join @joelycett on Joe Lycett vs Sewage tomorrow night at 9pm as he enters murky waters… pic.twitter.com/6ejpt2n1bw — Channel 4 (@Channel4) February 19, 2024

As expected, Joe Lycett vs Sewage has included his trademark acerbic wit, several interviews with swimmers and coastal residents alike, and even guest appearances from the likes of Gary Lineker.

According to a whistle-blower interviewed in the documentary, the infrastructure of various sewage disposal systems in Great Britain is “absolutely dilapidated and falling apart, held together with sticky tape and plasticine”, and their specific water company had not had any investment since the 1950s.

It hasn’t been lost on viewers that Lycett has been doing more to combat the failing infrastructure of water companies than the incumbent government.

“Thank goodness for the likes of Lycett,” one X user wrote.

That sentiment is echoed in The Guardian‘s review, with the recap ending with: “As long as we don’t think too hard about why a Channel 4 comedian is our only defender against a world of s**t, I think everything’s really fine.”

Already loving Joe Lycett vs Sewage — William Wyn Davies (@WilWynDavies) February 20, 2024

Wasn't sure how comedy was going to work for such a serious issue, but it's done brilliantly — Christina French (@ChrissyFrench22) February 20, 2024

Unfortunately, it’s becoming more obvious that celebrities or tv dramas (Mr Bates V the Post Office) are the only things that stir the masses into action. And if that’s the way to make the electorate more vocal… Thank goodness for the likes of Lycett and Jarvis Cocker! — LucynLinus (@ClareBr87750014) February 21, 2024

Joe Lycett vs Sewage has also, as expected, generated even more outrage at the state of United Kingdom’s water systems.

Another X user wrote that the documentary was, “hilarious and absolutely enraging”, and yet another added, “it’s shocking what water companies have been getting away with.”

“Thanks for highlighting the musical chairs between OFWAT [water regulation company] and the water companies,” another user added.

Absolutely brilliant documentary- funny but frighteningly informing. — The Little Bake Shop (@littlebakesni) February 20, 2024

As a response to the doc, Water UK has released a statement, saying:

“Companies have set out proposals for a record £96 billion of investment, to ensure the security of our water supply in the future and reduce spills into rivers and seas as fast as possible.”

Joe Lycett vs Sewage is available to stream now on Channel 4.