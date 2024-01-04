Tan France unfollows Bobby Berk as Queer Eye drama continues

As the eighth season of Netflix’s reality series Queer Eye approaches, it appears that the drama between the Fab Five is hotting up, as Tan France seems to have unfollowed Bobby Berk.

Back in November, design and home organisation expert Bobby Berk, 42, announced his “necessary” decision to leave the makeover series after six years.

He will appear in the upcoming eighth season, which begins on 24 January, but that will be his last.

Berk’s announcement didn’t specify the reason for his departure, simply stating that it was with a “heavy heart” that he had decided to quit the show.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that season eight will be my final season on Queer Eye. It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one,” he wrote in a post.

However, ever since his decision was made public, speculation has been rife about a potential rift between him and rest of the show’s five queer experts.

According to a US Weekly source, Berk was “asked to leave” the Emmy-winning series as “he wasn’t vibing with the cast”.

“His heart was not in it and the rest of the cast started to resent him because of that,” the source said, adding that there were “scheduling challenges”.

Though most of the other Fab Five stars – grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness, cuisine connoisseur Antoni Porowski, and culture king Karamo Brown – have publicly sent their well wishes to Berk since his leaving announcement, one member, fashion expert Tan France, has appeared not to comment or ‘like’ Berk’s post regarding quitting the show.

Now, it appears that 40-year-old France has unfollowed Berk on Instagram.

Earlier this week (2 January), Berk shared the promotional poster for the upcoming new season of Queer Eye, but according to The Tab, he initially didn’t tag Tan France in the post – but did tag his fellow cast members.

At the time of writing, Bobby Berk has now added a tag for Tan France’s @shaded Instagram account, which he used between 2019 and 2020 to celebrate people of colour. However, the page has not been active for over three years. Tan France’s personal Instagram page remains active yet untagged.

Fans have picked up on the fact that neither France nor Berk follow one another on the social media platform, while both of them follow the other three Queer Eye experts.

Queer Eye season eight arrives on Netflix on 24 January.