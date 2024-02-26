Usher announces extra shows on his 2025 UK and European tour: tickets, presale info

Usher has announced extra dates on his UK and European tour following huge demand for tickets – and this is how to get presale tickets.

The singer will headline new shows in London, Paris and Amsterdam as part of his Past Present Future Tour.

Tickets will go on general sale at 10am local time on 4 March via Ticketmaster.

Originally announcing six dates last week for London, Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin, the singer added six more after 170,000 fans bagged tickets for 12 now-sold-out shows.

He’s now added a further three for his 2025 European tour, including a seventh show at London’s O2 Arena on 11 April.

He’ll also headline a second night at Accor Arena in Paris on 16 April and a fourth night at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome on 26 April.

Usher has added three more shows to his UK and European tour.

The news follows Usher’s Super Bowl LVIII Halftime performance, his two year, 100 sold out shows, My Way: The Las Vegas Residency run, and the now eight-night residency at Paris’ La Seine Musicale.

He said: “It’s been a minute, Europe! I’m as hyped as you are to be back. The love for these shows has been incredible, and I’m truly blessed and thankful for each and every one of you.

“Seven epic nights in London, four in Amsterdam, two in Paris and Berlin and counting… get ready for an A-TOWN takeover!”

You can check out his full UK and European tour schedule and presale ticket details for the new shows below.

How to get Usher presale tickets

Tickets for the three new dates go on general sale at 10am local time on 4 March via Ticketmaster UK, Ticketmaster France and Ticketmaster Netherlands.

Ahead of that there’s a number of presales taking place for the newly announced shows.

This includes an Usher fan club presale which you can sign up to on Usher’s website. Select your preferred date and you can access tickets from 10am local time on 28 February.

Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale starting on 28 February at 12pm. Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more.

Venue presales begin from 10am local time on 29 February and you can check your local listing below for more info.

It was confirmed that standard tickets would be priced at £144.10 / £105.10 / £88.85 / £77.60 with VIP packages also available.