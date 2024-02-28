Heartstopper star reportedly set to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house

Heartstopper star Bradley Riches has reportedly signed up as a housemate for the upcoming season of ITV’s Celebrity Big Brother.

Riches, best known for his role as gay teen James McEwan in Alice Oseman’s queer Netflix hit, will enter the Big Brother house when the show returns on Monday (4 March), according to The Sun.

James appeared briefly in the first season of Heartstopper, but became a recurring part of season two as a potential love interest for Charlie Spring’s friend Isaac.

While James admitted having a crush on Isaac, the bookworm, who later realised that he was asexual, wasn’t interested.

According to The Sun, Riches is keen to be part of the rebooted reality show so he can improve TV representation for queer and autistic people.

“Brad really wants to fly the flag for autistic, queer people on a huge mainstream show like Celebrity Big Brother,” a source said. “He was diagnosed with autism when he was nine and is passionate about being an advocate for his community.

“He’s keen to show the world that being neurodiverse isn’t something that holds you back, it’s a superpower.”

Riches children’s book on what it’s like to be neurodivergent, “A” Different Kind of Superpower, was published at the end of last year.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the up-and-coming star has also bagged a role in the second season of queer BBC comedy horror Wreck.

Fans of Celebrity Big Brother, which is making its return to British TV for the first time since 2018, have pointed out that Riches has spent “a lot of time with” 2023 Big Brother winner Jordan Sangha and his boyfriend, fellow contestant Henry Southan.

In a video shared on Riches’ Instagram earlier this month, the couple – dubbed “Jenry” – appeared to be at the actor’s house, and he cooked them a roast.

Alongside Riches, the list of rumoured stars reportedly set to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house has continued to grow in recent weeks, with more than 20 celebrities apparently booked for a stint on the show.

In January, The Sun reported that four Drag Race UK stars Bimini, Tayce, Baga Chipz and Blu Hydrangea, were in talks about taking part.

Other rumoured housemates include The X Factor judges Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Coronation Street star Colson Smith.

PinkNews has reached out to Bradley Riches’ representatives for comment.