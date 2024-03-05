SZA ticket prices revealed for her BST Hyde Park show.

SZA recently announced details of a headline BST Hyde Park show – and these are the ticket prices.

The singer will perform at the huge UK festival this summer on 29 June alongside special guests Sampha and Snoh Aalegra.

It follows up her sold-out SOS Tour in 2023, which included four nights at London’s O2 Arena, as well as dates in Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from the album, including hit “Kill Bill” as well as material from her breakthrough debut album Ctrl.

She joins the likes of Stevie Nicks, Kylie Minogue, Shania Twain, Stray Kids, Kings of Leon and Robbie Williams as 2024 headliners for BST Hyde Park.

Ahead of SZA tickets for her BST Hyde Park show going on sale, fans might want to know how much they cost.

There’s a number of options, from general admission standing and gold circle standing to VIP packages.

You can find out everything you need to know about SZA ticket prices below.

What are the SZA ticket prices for BST Hyde Park?

Following the first presale it has been confirmed that ticket prices for SZA’s show at BST Hyde Park will be priced at:

General admission standing (launch) – £90.45

General admission standing (tier 2) – £101.15

Primary entry (launch) – £122.45

Gold circle (launch) – £175.95

Gold circle (tier 2) – £197.95

Gold VIP HydeAway (launch) – £252.95

Gold VIP HydeAway (tier 2) – £274.95

Diamond VIP Experience (launch) – £252.95

Diamond VIP Experience (tier 2) – £274.95

The ALL.COM VIP Terrace (launch) – £252.95

The ALL.COM VIP Terrace (tier 2) – £274.95

Ultimate VIP HydeAway (launch) – £349.95

Ultimate Diamond VIP Experience (launch) – £349.95

Ultimate ALL.COM VIP Terrace (launch) – £399.95

The ticket prices include “launch” and “tier 2”, the launch prices will be released first and once they’ve sold out, the price will increase.

Here’s the map for BST Hyde Park, which should give you an idea of what each ticket type will get you.

The BST Hyde Park map. (Ticketmaster)

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am GMT on 8 March via Ticketmaster.

While a number of presale tickets for SZA’s BST Hyde Park show go on sale across the next week.

What’s the BST Hyde Park 2024 lineup?

The headliners for this year’s BST Hyde Park festival have been confirmed, as well as a number of support acts. While the full lineups will be announced in the coming months.