Stevie Nicks ticket prices revealed for her BST Hyde Park show

Stevie Nicks recently announced details of a headline BST Hyde Park show – and these are the ticket prices.

The legendary singer will perform her first solo date in the UK in a number of years on 12 July.

She previously performed two nights at Wembley Stadium as part of Fleetwood Mac’s An Evening With back in 2019.

But this time fans will get the chance to see her perform solo material as well as tracks by the iconic band.

This includes the likes of “Landslide”, “Rhiannon”, “Gypsy” and “Dreams” as well as “Leather and Lace” and “Edge of Seventeen”.

Nicks joins the likes of Kylie Minogue, Shania Twain, Robbie Williams, Stray Kids and Kings of Leon who will also headline Hyde Park this summer.

Ahead of tickets for Stevie Nicks’ show going on sale this month, fans might want to know how much they cost.

There’s a number of options, from general admission standing and gold circle standing to VIP packages.

You can find out everything you need to know about Stevie Nicks ticket prices below.

What are the Stevie Nicks ticket prices for BST Hyde Park?

Following the first presale it was confirmed that the ticket prices for Stevie Nicks’ show at BST Hyde Park would be priced at:

General admission standing launch – £90.45

General admission standing tier 2 – £101.15

Primary entry launch – £111.85

Gold Circle launch – £197.95

Gold Circle tier 2 – £219.95

Gold VIP HydeAway launch – £274.95

Gold VIP HydeAway tier 2 – £324.95

Diamond VIP experience launch – £274.95

Diamond VIP experience tier 2 – £324.95

The ALL.COM VIP Terrace launch – £324.95

The ALL.COM VIP Terrace tier 2 – £379.95

Ultimate VIP HydeAway launch – £399.9

Ultimate Diamond VIP experience launch – £399.99

Ultimate ALL.COM VIP Terrace launch – £449.95

The ticket prices include “launch” and “tier 2”, the launch prices will be released first and once they’ve sold, the price will increase.

Here’s the map for BST Hyde Park, which should give you an idea of what each ticket type will get you.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale from 10am on 6 March via Ticketmaster.

While a number of presale tickets for Stevie Nicks‘ BST Hyde Park show go on sale across the next week.