Sharon Osbourne did not hold back as she read three of Hollywood’s biggest names for filth while in the house while in the Celebrity Big Brother House.

In yesterday’s spin-off show Celebrity Big Brothe: Late & Live (6 March), an exclusive clip showed housemates and former The X Factor judges Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh in discussion with Kate Middleton’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith.

Clearly, the library was well and truly open, as 71-year-old reality television star Osbourne decided to lay into her fellow celebrities: actor James Corden, TV host Ellen DeGeneres, and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Up first in the firing line was The Late Late Show host and Gavin & Stacy actor James Corden, who Osbourne claimed name-drops “all the time”.

“I go to him, I really like your shoes, and he goes, ‘Stella McCartney’. I didn’t ask who made them, I said I liked your shoes… He constantly, constantly throws out names,” she groaned.

She added that when Corden moved to the US in the mid 2010s, “he played the LA game really well”.

“Kissing all the right people. Anna Wintour, mwah mwah mwah,” Walsh chimed in.

At that point, Osbourne saw her second target: the infamously-bobbed, perpetually-sunglassed fashion editor Anna Wintour.

“Oh she loves [Corden]! She loves him. But who loves Anna Wintour?” she questioned, before adding: “I think she’s the C-word.” Oof.

Sharon Osbourne dragging James Corden through the mud, calling Anna Wintour 'the C word' and making the barfing noise at Ellen Degeneres. The hottest minute Late & Live has ever aired #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/bmtVD7mbFL — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) March 6, 2024

Of course, Osbourne could be suggesting that Anna Wintour is courteous, commendable, creative or charming, but somehow that seems unlikely.

Walsh then agreed with Osbourne, before bringing up one name that got a particularly extreme reaction from Osbourne: Ellen DeGeneres.

At the sheer mention of her name, Osbourne made a vomiting noise.

In 2020, DeGeneres’ flagship TV show The Ellen DeGeneres Show was hit with claims of being a “toxic workplace”, with racism, bullying, and a culture of “fear and intimidation” happening on set.

An investigation was launched and DeGeneres herself made an on-air apology, but the show didn’t survive for long after the controversy, and officially ended in 2022.

Sharon Osbourne is currently Celebrity Big Brother’s first ever “lodger”, meaning she will only stay in the iconic house for one week, as opposed to three weeks, like her fellow housemates.

Other than Walsh and Goldsmith, other residents in the house include Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches, Ibiza Weekender star David Potts, and Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm.