Christina Aguilera announces extra tickets for her Las Vegas residency dates
Christina Aguilera has released extra tickets for her Las Vegas residency due to demand – and this is how to get them.
The pop star is returning to her Voltaire residency from 12 April, with a run of 12 shows across May, June and August.
After finishing up her first leg on 2 March she told fans that “more tickets” are being released “due to demand”.
“Thank you for all the love and sold out shows so blessed to announce that due to high demand we are opening up more tickets for my fighters!!!” the singer wrote on social media.
The original run was announced in October 2023 and kicked off at Voltaire at The Venetian Las Vegas on 30 December.
When announcing the residency, the singer said: “What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience … a truly modern twist on the performance experience.”
She’s since performed hits like “Genie in a Bottle”, “Fighter”, “Dirrty” and “Lady Marmalade” to sold out crowds at the intimate venue.
The hit residency has been described as “sexier, Burlesqueier, and more intimate” by Rolling Stone, who also highlighted her “ever-so-stunning vocals”.
Ahead of the second leg kicking off in April, you can find out the full schedule, expected setlist and ticket details below.
How to get Christina Aguilera tickets for her Las Vegas residency
They’re now available to buy from Ticketmaster.
Choose your preferred date and then select either standard tickets or hotel packages on Ticketmaster.
There’s availability for the second leg of the residency, which takes place on the following dates:
- 12-13 April – tickets
- 19-20 April – tickets
- 31 May – tickets
- 1 June – tickets
- 7-8 June – tickets
- 2-3 August – tickets
- 30-31 August – tickets
What’s the setlist?
The first leg of Christina Aguilera’s Las Vegas residency has seen the singer perform some of her biggest hits as well as Burlesque songs.
Fans can expect the second leg of the residency to feature a similar setlist:
- Not Myself Tonight
- Your Body
- Diamonds Are Forever
- Glam
- Vanity
- Genie in a Bottle
- You Don’t Own Me
- Dirrty
- Guy What Takes His Time
- Ain’t No Other Man
- Welcome to Burlesque
- Lady Marmalade
- Fighter
- Beautiful
- Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend
To get tickets for Christina Aguilera at Voltaire head to ticketmaster.com.
