Here’s when Drag Race UK star Tia Kofi’s debut album is released

Drag Race UK star and self-proclaimed “UK Queen of Pop” Tia Kofi is set to release their debut album later this month.

Kofi will release Read My Lips on 29 March, the same day as the season two finale of Drag Race UK vs The World is set to air.

Tia is currently among the favourites to win the series after success in the three latest challenges, including the famously difficult Snatch Game.

In the first episode, Tia took on the talent show challenge by performing the album’s title track, the punchy pop track also called “Read My Lips”, impressing the judges enough to progress to the next week of the competition.

After releasing the song, and with the Drag Race fandom firmly behind them, they’re now ready to unleash the full 11-track record.

Read My Lips will include production and song-writing collaborations with “Remedy” hit-maker Little Boots, queer Euro-pop legend Tom Aspaul and gay singer Bright Light Bright Light.

The new album will include previously released songs, “Loving Me Like That”, last year’s single “Maybe It’s You,” and Tia’s collaboration with Korean music star Mrshll, “Heart Beating”.

Following her appearance on Drag Race UK season two in 2021, Tia released her debut single “Outside In”. A string of bangers, often accompanied by funky music videos, followed, including festive cover single “Jingle Bell Rock” with her Drag Race UK sister The Vivienne.

Read My Lips is out on 29 March.