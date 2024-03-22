Drag Race UK season four winnder Danny Beard has revealed he wants Louis Walsh to win Celebrity Big Brother.

Speaking exclusively to PinkNews ahead of their upcoming solo tour, Straight Expectations, the frequent Celebrity Big Brother: Late and Live panellist named the two housemates he thinks deserve to win – and why.

His first pick was perpetual argument-starter Louis Walsh – and it’s those headline-grabbing tiffs that have made him such a good housemate, Danny says.

“I think Louis Walsh [should win. He] has been a great house mate and a lovable villain. He’s a bi**h and a bit of a bit of a gobsh*te – and I like that about him.

“He’s not afraid to spill some really good celeb gossip. I love that.”

Failing that, Beard says he’d like reality TV star David Potts, best known for appearing in Ibiza Weekender and Celebs Go Dating to claim victory.

David Potts has made it to the Celebrity Big Brother final. (YouTube/@BigBrotherUK)

“I love David. I know David from the party scene in Manchester from back in the day before he was David from Ibiza Weekender and before I was Danny Beard from Drag Race.

“He’s a nice soul and entertaining and everything I love about queer people, unapologetically himself. For that alone, I think it should be David.”

Danny also reveals the “trans icon” he would have “loved” to have seen in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

“Someone like [Married at First Sight‘s] Ella Morgan… I thought she was gonna be on there, to be honest. She’s a fascinating character. She’s not afraid to stand up for herself. She’s a nice person.

“Most people don’t know a trans person. So, when you see someone like Ella on TV, who is nice and is a good person, people start to paint a picture and put a face to a headline or a piece-of-trash article that’s only set out to harm people.”

The final of Celebrity Big Brother airs on ITV1 and ITVX tonight (22 March) at 9pm.

Tickets and information about Danny Beard’s upcoming solo tour are available here. Straight Expectations kicks off in September.