Elon Musk has unceremoniously cancelled Don Lemon’s new talk show hosted on Twitter/X after the SpaceX founder took part in an interview with the former CNN anchor.

Lemon announced on Wednesday (13 March) that Musk had ended the deal to exclusively host The Don Lemon Show on Twitter/X, with the billionaire owner of the social media platform texting him “contract terminated” just hours after the pair filmed an interview.

Musk wrote on Twitter/X that Lemon’s show “lacked authenticity”, and that his approach was “CNN, but on social media”.

“Instead of it being the real Don Lemon, it was really just Jeff Zucker [the former president of CNN Worldwide] talking through Don,” Tesla CEO Musk wrote.

Lemon claimed in a statement that his questions had been “respectful and wide-ranging”, and that the interview had been a “good conversation”.

“Clearly he [Musk] felt differently. His commitment to a global town square where all questions can be asked and all ideas can be shared seems not to include questions of him from people like me,” Lemon said.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 13, 2024

While Lemon has claimed he will release the full interview on Monday (18 March), he did tease a clip on CNN’s Erin Burnett Out Front, in which he questioned Elon Musk on the rise in hate speech on Twitter/X since his takeover in October 2022.

“Do you believe that X and you have some responsibility to moderate hate speech on the platform – that you wouldn’t have to answer these questions from reporters about the Great Replacement theory…?” Lemon asked Musk in the clip.

“I don’t have to answer these questions,” the erratic billionaire replied.

“I don’t have to answer questions from reporters. Don, the only reason I’m doing this interview is because you’re on the X platform and you asked for it. Otherwise, I would not do this interview.”

Elon Musk canceled #TheDonLemonShow👀



— Don Lemon (@donlemon) March 13, 2024

In another clip from the tense interview, Don Lemon also brought up Elon Musk’s open use of the drug ketamine, asking Musk if he believed it posed a problem for his government security clearance. Lemon said that Musk answered no – because he has a prescription for the drug.

Musk had previously urged Lemon to launch a show on X, writing: “It’d be great to have [MSNBC host] Rachel Maddow, Don Lemon & others on the left put their shows on this platform. No exclusivity or legal docs required! You will receive our full support. The digital town square is for all.”

Don Lemon was fired from CNN in April 2023 after being criticised for making comments about then-GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley that were widely perceived as sexist. Lemon apologised at the time, saying, “When I make a mistake, I own it. And I own this one as well.”

At the time, he claimed that he was “stunned” by his termination, adding that nobody in management had told him directly.

“At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network,” Lemon said, thanking his colleagues for an “incredible run”.

Lemon then joined former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard in signing up to Twitter/X productions. Carlson went on to interview Russian president Vladimir Putin as part of his new show on the platform.