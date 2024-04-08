Gay journalist Don Lemon‘s wedding proved to be the talk of the town this past weekend, partly due to the fact that his wedding was pretty star-studded, with an, ahem, interesting set of guests.

Ex-CNN anchor Lemon married his longtime partner Tim Malone in a lavish ceremony on Saturday (6 April).

Lemon married Malone, a real estate broker, on their 5th engagement anniversary. They exchanged vows at New York City’s Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church.

The ceremony was officiated by the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, before 140 guests.

As they exited the Church, the two tuxedo-clad grooms posed for wedding pictures with their three adorable dogs. However, these pups are definitely the more non-controversial wedding guests.

Who attended Don Lemon’s wedding?

Amongst the crowd, there were some notable names. These included several famous faces who have faced controversy in recent years.

You may like to watch

For example, former Today Show host Matt Lauer was pictured at the event with his girlfriend Shamin Abas.

Lauer has not been widely seen in public since he was fired from NBC Today for sexual misconduct and inappropriate workplace behaviour in 2017.

Former CNN chief Jeff Zucker and his girlfriend Allison Gollust were also in attendance.

Zucker resigned from CNN in 2022. He admitted to not disclosing a consensual relationship he had with CNN’s Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Allison Gollust.

Another controversial figure attending Lemon’s wedding was Beetlejuice actor Alec Baldwin.

Baldwin is set to go on trial in July for involuntary manslaughter over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchin on the set of the upcoming American Western Rust.

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

There were also other, less eyebrow-raising celebrities present including music executive and producer Clive Davis, Sunny Hostin from The View, Real Housewives of New York City alum Luann de Lesseps as well as Sex and the City and Emily in Paris creator Darren Star.

A few days ahead of the wedding, the grooms shared their thoughts on their upcoming wedding with People.

“I never thought that I would get married,” Lemon shared. “I mean, maybe Tim’s generation, he’s 18 years younger than me. So for him maybe it was more of a possibility.

“The legal part of it is a big deal because I didn’t think it could happen. And for so many years of my growing up and hiding things, I never thought it could happen legally. But when you consider all the rights that people are trying to take away, I wanted to make sure that we get this done right.”

Malone also told the outlet that: “We wanted to involve our loved ones. We obviously could have easily gone to city hall.

“But I think this is also a message. For I don’t know what percent of our guests, on both sides, but for a lot of them it’s going to be their first gay wedding.”

When did Don Lemon leave CNN?

In 2023, after 17 years at CNN, Lemon was fired.

His forced exit was allegedly due to offensive on-air comments about women and allegations that he had mistreated female coworkers off-camera. Lemon has denied the allegations.

Coincidentally, his firing was announced on the same day Fox News parted company with Tucker Carlson.

The New York Times reported Lemon’s viewing ratings had dropped as a result of bad press alongside the network having issues booking guests as some did not want to appear on air with him.

In January 2024, Lemon announced his new show on Twitter: The Don Lemon Show.

However, Elon Musk, billionaire Twitter/X owner, cancelled the talk show after he took part in an interview with Lemon.

A few hours after the two men filmed an interview, Musk reportedly texted Lemon “contract terminated”.

His approach was basically just “CNN, but on social media”, which doesn’t work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying.



And, instead of it being the real Don Lemon, it was really just Jeff Zucker talking through Don, so lacked authenticity.



All this said, Lemon/Zucker are… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 13, 2024

Musk wrote that Lemon’s show “lacked authenticity”, and that his approach was “CNN, but on social media”.