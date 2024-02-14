Kristen Stewart has appeared in Rolling Stone in an arrestingly queer shoot involving a jockstrap – and the Love Lies Bleeding actress has explained exactly how former president Donald Trump inspired her SNL coming out moment.

Stewart rose to fame in classically heterosexual franchise fantasy YA franchise Twilight, and only came out during an iconic Saturday Night Live monologue in 2017, in which she took a shot at the then-incumbent President of the United States, Donald Trump.

The swipe arose because Trump had criticised Stewart on Twitter for cheating on her boyfriend and co-star, Robert Pattinson, writing that he, “should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again – just watch. He can do much better!”

In a new Rolling Stone cover story, Stewart explained how her addressing those tweets in SNL‘s customary opening monologue came to fruition – and why Trump was a pivotal moment for her coming out publicly.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Kristen Stewart explained that the note in her monologue was a “very shoot-from-the-hip moment.”

She said that the idea to come out came about in the writers’ room before the show after she thought: “This is the most boring monologue ever. What are we going to do? What the f**k?”

As she continued, Stewart explained that when someone brought up Trump’s tweets about her, she decided to come out on air. “He’s mad at me for cheating on my boyfriend?” she said. “Little does he know…”

Kristen Stewart, Rolling Stone’s March cover star, just wants to “do the gayest thing you’ve ever seen in your life.”



After more than two decades in the spotlight, she knows who she is — and what she wants.



As for the jockstrap cover shoot – which features Stewart in various states of undress, and has already sent sapphics into a tailspin – the actress explained why experimenting with gender and sexuality is high on her priority list.

“If I got through the entire Twilight series without ever doing a Rolling Stone cover, it’s because the boys were the sex symbols,” she told the publication.

“Now, I want to do the gayest fucking thing you’ve ever seen in your life.”

Continuing, she added: “If I could grow a little moustache, if I could grow a fucking happy trail and unbutton my pants, I would. Guys — I’m sorry — but their fucking pubes are shoved in my face constantly, and I’m like, ‘Ummmm, bring it in.’”

Stewart is next set to appear in queer bodybuilding thriller Love Lies Bleeding as Lou; a coach who falls in love with one of her athletes.

Love Lies Bleeding arrives in UK cinemas on 19 April 2024.