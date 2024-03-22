Should RuPaul’s Drag Race cast drag kings on the series?

Brooke Lynn Hytes has weighed in on the issue of whether drag kings should appear on future seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Hytes, the host of Canada’s Drag Race, was appearing alongside season eight and All Stars 8‘s Naysha Lopez, at a RuPaul’s Drag Race viewing party, when the topic of the long-called-for inclusion of drag kings was bought up.

Reading a question from the audience, host Batty Davis asked what Hytes, a season 11 finalist, would like to see from production company WOW, and should drag kings be cast?

“Diversity is the name of the game. As much diversity as we can possibly get, the better. I would love to see a drag king on there,” Hytes replied.

Lopez responded by saying: “I would love to see that. However, I feel the way I feel about J.Lo and Shakira doing the Super Bowl – they needed their own gig.

“Their art form is very different. It’s a different take. The challenges are different. They’re presenting as male. I think we need to focus on that and not just throw them into Drag Race.”

Hytes, who also hosted spinoff Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World, where Drag Race UK‘s only assigned-female-at-birth queen Victoria Scone performed a runway as a drag king, clapped back with: “It’s still drag.”

Speaking to Digital Spy, Scone previously called out Drag Race, saying: “Diversity is always going to be a plus in every sense. It brings variety to performance as well as the fact that everyone deserves a seat at the table, regardless of what gender you happen to be assigned at birth.”