Cara Delevingne has spoken out after her house in Los Angeles, USA, caught fire and burned down, saying: “My heart is broken.”

The British model is currently featuring in Cabaret the Musical at The Kit Kat Club in the West End, London when she posted a video of a fire engine and flashing lights following reports of a fire in her LA home.

Taking to Instagram on 16 March, the actor thanked the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), writing: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the firefighters and people that have showed up to help.

“My heart is broken today… I cannot believe it. Life can change in the blink of an eye,” she added. “So cherish what you have.”

Cara Delevingne spoke out after her house caught fire. (@caradelevingne/Instagram)

Another Instagram story showed her two cats being carried out of her burning home by firefighters. “They are alive!!,” she clarified.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported no civilian or firefighter injuries caused by the blaze at the Studio City location, adding that its cause remains under investigation.

A post on the LAFD website said: “Firefighters arrived to find a four-storey building with fire showing from the second floor.

“It took 40 firefighters 21 minutes to extinguish the fire. After firefighters entered the structure to eliminate the remainder of the flames, crews ventilated the building to remove any lingering smoke and conducted a search for any victims.

“No reported injuries to civilians or firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation,” the statement concluded.

Her cats were safely rescued. (@caradelevingne/Instagram)

The Los Angeles Police Department also added to Page Six that there was “nothing to suggest that it was criminal activity”.

The LAPD said: “There is no indication of an arson or criminal investigation right now.”

She purchased her home in 2019, which she previously dubbed an “adult playhouse” to Architectural Digest in 2021.

The star said at the time: “When my friends come over, the house turns into an obstacle course. It’s like an indoor/outdoor playground by way of Alice in Wonderland.”

The house featured a ball pit, a shrine to David Bowie in one of the bathrooms, and a vulva-style tunnel which leads to a washing machine door, mimicking a rectum. “I feel inspired in the vagina tunnel,” she said.