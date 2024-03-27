The fascinating and inspiring story of conjoined twins Joy and Joyce Magsino

Conjoined twins Joy and Joyce Magsino need $70K (£55,000) for an operation that would separate them.

Their heads were fused together at birth, and their parents were told by doctors that they would only live for 10 years. However, at 15, the girls are proving otherwise, and have garnered more than 200,000 followers on TikTok, where they pair create light-hearted content with their siblings and friends.

The twins, from the Philippines, have spoken candidly about their desire to be separated, allowing them the freedom their friends enjoy. But proposed surgery is risky .

According to the National Library of Medicine, craniopagus conjoined twins are rare, with just one occurrence in 2.5 million live births, and successful separation remains a rarity. One of both of the girls could die.

Their mother has said that the twins were extremely difficult to look after as children but have grown into independent teenagers, and recently graduated Lucena East Elementary School with honours.

On July 12, 2023, the inspiring siblings shared a heartwarming snippet from the graduation ceremony on TikTok.

Despite their disability, they are like any other girls their age, taking selfies on their cell phones and sharing meals at their local fast-food restaurant.

Over the years, they have become accustomed to being joined but now that they are getting older, their father is desperate to get them the surgery they need to live separate lives.

“The twins have developed a great sense of understanding, but they occasionally fight over doing their preferred activities,” he said.