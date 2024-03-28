Is Jeffree Star engaged? Fans seem to think so

Controversial makeup mogul Jeffree Star has been spotted wearing a ring on his proposal finger in a TikTok video.

Fans are now speculating whether Star, who has previously been heavily criticised after he claimed that non-binary people’s identities are “made up”, is due to be married.

In the make-up review, which was shared to his six million followers, Star makes no mention of the possible news.

The video, which has been “loved” more than 330,000 times, has prompted 2,000+ comments, most of which point out the dazzling ring.

The speculation comes only weeks after Jeffree Star was seen cuddling up to Tony Alejandro, during a TikTok live stream.

Jeffree Star. (Getty)

The seemingly loved-up pair were seen lying in bed together, holding each other’s hands. They were later seen joking around, posing in front of a mirror.

Neither Star nor Alejandro have responded to the reaction to the video, but fans are clearly keeping a close eye on the situation.

Since his MySpace days, Star has become most renowned for his numerous public spats with the likes of Kat Von D, Kylie Jenner and James Charles.

In December 2022, Star claimed to have “escaped the illuminati”, nd that this led to the “Hollywood elite” trying “ruin” his career.