Jeffree Star sparks blistering backlash after expletive-laden rant on non-binary people
Controversial make-up mogul Jeffree Star has launched into a verbal tirade against non-binary people, claiming that their identities are ‘made up’.
For weeks, Star teased having an ‘NFL boyfriend’, but it turns out his football boo is actually NFL star Taylor Lewan, and the pair were simply teasing Star’s appearance on Lewan’s podcast.
Using the opportunity on Lewan’s Bussin With The Boys podcast to attack non-binary people, Star, 37, said that those who use they/them pronouns are “stupid”.
“I’m not into all the other bulls**t,” Star began. “The ‘they’ and ‘them’ and all that extra s**t we added during the pandemic ‘cos everyone was so bored in their f**king houses and started to make up more s**t.”
Jefree Star, TikTok influencer and YouTuber, then proudly claimed that he manages to retain a Republican fan base by spouting bigotry.
“That’s why the conservatives like me, because I’m just real,” he said. “You’re not ‘they’ and ‘them’, you’re trans, you’re male or you’re female. People get so mad when I say that.”
Despite Star’s bizarre suggestion that non-binary identities originated during the pandemic, the term ‘non-binary’ dates as far back as the early 90s, while people in Australia have been able to select ‘X’ as their passport sex marker since way back in 2003.
Non-binary identities, though, have always existed.
Continuing his rant, Star said: “How are you a ‘they’? What the fuck does that mean?
“It’s stupid is what it is. But you need someone like me, who looks like me, to say it. Because if you say it, it turns into: ‘You’re homophobic, you hate trans people, you hate gays.’”
Podcast host Taylor Lewan suggested that he “doesn’t understand” non-binary people and that Jeffree Star is the “perfect vessel” to let everyone know that “there are no ‘theys’ and ‘thems’”.
Naturally, Star’s fans and detractors have united in their criticism for his “disgusting” comments.
“I’ve always wanted to be like you when it comes to gender expression… but hearing this from you literally makes me feel sick and stupid for supporting you,” one former fan wrote.
“I can’t believe I ever gave him money and trusted his opinion on make-up. All for him to say that my existence is stupid,” said another ex-fan.
“Another day, another person from my own community invalidating my existence. When will non-binary people that use they/them [pronouns] ever be able to be comfortable and feel validated?,” said a third.
Since his MySpace days, Star has become most renowned for his numerous public spats with the likes of Kat Von D, Kylie Jenner and James Charles.
Star has also faced numerous accusations of racism and manipulation.
In December, Star claimed to have “escaped the illuminati”.
