Controversial make-up mogul Jeffree Star has launched into a verbal tirade against non-binary people, claiming that their identities are ‘made up’.

For weeks, Star teased having an ‘NFL boyfriend’, but it turns out his football boo is actually NFL star Taylor Lewan, and the pair were simply teasing Star’s appearance on Lewan’s podcast.

Using the opportunity on Lewan’s Bussin With The Boys podcast to attack non-binary people, Star, 37, said that those who use they/them pronouns are “stupid”.

“I’m not into all the other bulls**t,” Star began. “The ‘they’ and ‘them’ and all that extra s**t we added during the pandemic ‘cos everyone was so bored in their f**king houses and started to make up more s**t.”

We can add Jeffree Star hating non-binary people to his ever-growing list of bigotry 🫠 This was actually disgusting to hear coming straight out of his mouth. I am not exaggerating. pic.twitter.com/J9DNtOCUBo — sugar_bunny(1).zip 📁 (@allegedlyangelo) February 14, 2023

Jefree Star, TikTok influencer and YouTuber, then proudly claimed that he manages to retain a Republican fan base by spouting bigotry.

“That’s why the conservatives like me, because I’m just real,” he said. “You’re not ‘they’ and ‘them’, you’re trans, you’re male or you’re female. People get so mad when I say that.”

Despite Star’s bizarre suggestion that non-binary identities originated during the pandemic, the term ‘non-binary’ dates as far back as the early 90s, while people in Australia have been able to select ‘X’ as their passport sex marker since way back in 2003.

Non-binary identities, though, have always existed.

Continuing his rant, Star said: “How are you a ‘they’? What the fuck does that mean?

“It’s stupid is what it is. But you need someone like me, who looks like me, to say it. Because if you say it, it turns into: ‘You’re homophobic, you hate trans people, you hate gays.’”

Podcast host Taylor Lewan suggested that he “doesn’t understand” non-binary people and that Jeffree Star is the “perfect vessel” to let everyone know that “there are no ‘theys’ and ‘thems’”.

Naturally, Star’s fans and detractors have united in their criticism for his “disgusting” comments.

oh my god i don’t even want to give jeffree any more attention but this is SO typical. it’s so embarrassing honestly. literally just becoming a token for conservatives to use because it’s easy and it sells. can’t be successful as is so sell out to the right wings. typical. https://t.co/gR9OufDJcz — g (@cheeselover1111) February 16, 2023

@JeffreeStar all of this years I’ve always wanted to be like you went it comes to gender expression, for a moment I tough you were the perfect example of a NB person, but hearing this from you literally makes me feel sick and stupid for supporting you. FU. https://t.co/Ud39GttC9l — ⭑ Tu Mamá (ONLYFANS) 160k ⭑ (@VerlinOnce) February 16, 2023

Jeffree being conservative was definitely on my bingo card — 🌾 (@Ellina) February 14, 2023

People didn’t just make up genders over the pandemic they’ve literally existed throughout history?? — spicytunahole (@spicytunahole) February 14, 2023

“I’ve always wanted to be like you when it comes to gender expression… but hearing this from you literally makes me feel sick and stupid for supporting you,” one former fan wrote.

“I can’t believe I ever gave him money and trusted his opinion on make-up. All for him to say that my existence is stupid,” said another ex-fan.

“Another day, another person from my own community invalidating my existence. When will non-binary people that use they/them [pronouns] ever be able to be comfortable and feel validated?,” said a third.

Since his MySpace days, Star has become most renowned for his numerous public spats with the likes of Kat Von D, Kylie Jenner and James Charles.

Star has also faced numerous accusations of racism and manipulation.

In December, Star claimed to have “escaped the illuminati”.