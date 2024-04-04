Dead Boy Detectives starring Lukas Gage delivers big gay vibes in first trailer

The first full length trailer for supernatural horror, Dead Boy Detectives, has dropped – and it’s time to get spooky (and gay).

Based on the beloved DC comic book characters from Sandman creator Neil Gaiman, Dead Boy Detectives follows the ghosts of two dead children, Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine, who have stayed on Earth to solve crimes rather than enter the afterlife – and yes, it looks gay as hell.

The official plot synopsis of Dead Boy Detectives reads as follows: “Edwin and Charles are best friends, ghosts… and the best detectives on the Mortal plane. They will do anything to stick together – including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself.

“With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal and her friend Niko, they are able to crack some of the mortal realm’s most mystifying paranormal cases.”

Played in the Netflix adaptation by Jayden Revri and George Rexstrew respectively, Charles and Edwin are joined by their psychic friend Crystal Palace (Kassius Nelson), her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura), as well as Ruth Connell in her Doom Patrol role of Night Nurse.

Filling out the cast is The White Lotus‘ Lukas Gage as recurring character Cat King, Briana Cuoco as Jenny the Butcher and Michael Beach, Joshua Colley and Lindsey Gort as Tragic Mick, Monty and Maxine respectively.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste is also set to reprise her role from The Sandman as Death.

Is Dead Boy Detectives gay?

Short answer: yes. Longer answer: yes, we hope.

One snippet from the trailer sees out queer star Lukas Gage as the Cat King, sniffing ever-so-sensually around Edwin’s face.

It’s also worth noting that, according to one Reddit user, Netflix has already categorised Dead Boy Detectives as an LGBTQ+ show, so it seems like the show will be (at least a bit) gay.

Dead Boy Detectives is coming to Netflix on 25 April, 2024.