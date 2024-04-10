RuPaul’s Drag Race star Katya has announced that she’s checking into “treatment” to focus on her sobriety.

Katya – full drag name, Katerina Petrovna Zamolodchikova – who competed on Drag Race season seven and All Stars 2, took to Instagram Reels to share a health update with fans on Tuesday (April 9).

“There’s a saying for the active alcohol or drug addict,” Katya began, speaking directly to her camera.

“The trajectory of the life course has three possible outcomes: A) jail B) institutions or C) death. Unfortunately, I find myself squarely and firmly and quite uncomfortably in the B camp right now.”

Katya then confirmed that any upcoming tour dates, including ones with frequent creative collaborator, Trixie Mattel, would be rescheduled or refunded.

“But in an effort to make things good with you in the future, I gotta make things good for me right now,” she said.

“Rescheduled dates or loss of money will be rectified as swiftly and competently as possible. I gotta swiftly and competently rectify my ass right now. Thank you so much for your patience and compassion.”

Touring company Obsessed also shared a statement to Instagram in support of Katya’s decision.

“When it comes to our talent, their mental and physical well being always has been and will remain our first priority,” the company wrote. “We wish Katya the best and send her our unwavering love and support as she navigates this step in her health.

“We appreciate your grace as we work to reschedule shows and focus on supporting our talent and friend. In order to respect both Katya and Trixie’s privacy at this time we will not be responding to social media comments.”

Trixie and Katya were gearing up to tour their podcast, The Bald and The Beautiful with Trixie and Katya, and dates in Albuquerque, New Mexico and Sacramento, California have been rescheduled for September.

Katya has postponed her upcoming tour qwith Trixie Mattel (Supplied).

Katya has been admirably open with her struggles with substance abuse in the past.

While hosting Viceland’s The Trixie and Katya Show, Katya stepped away from the production and checked into rehab amidst mental health struggles in 2018. The ordeal, which included a fallout with Mattel, was later aired in the latters’s documentary, Moving Parts.

Since then, the pair have returned for further seasons of their YouTube series, UNHhhh, hosted Netflix’s Queens Who Like To Watch and started their aforementioned podcast.