Hard-line Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene swore at journalist Emily Maitlis after being asked about one of her wild conspiracy theories.

During a brief but heated interview, Greene told Maitlis to “f*** off” when the former BBC journalist questioned her about her infamous “Jewish space lasers” rant.

In 2018, Greene claimed that a Northern California wildfire had been started by governor Jerry Brown and the Rothschilds – a wealthy Jewish family who have been the subject of numerous antisemitic conspiracy theories over a long period of time – using space lasers.

Reporting from the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for The News Agents, during Super Tuesday (5 March), when a host of election primaries are held in the US, the interview started smoothly, with questions put to Greene about former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

“We’ve been encouraging her to drop out and support [Donald] Trump and I think tonight is the clear message that president Trump is the clear frontrunner, he’s the winner in our Republican primary and it’s time for Nikki Haley to drop out and support him,” Greene replied.

"Emily, you're a conspiracy theorist… We like the truth."



Why did Marjorie Taylor Greene tell @maitlis to fuck off? 🤬



Coming to @GlobalPlayer pic.twitter.com/Ye6momF7Jx — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) March 6, 2024

Things quickly became heated, however, after Maitlis asked why so many Trump supporters “love conspiracy theories… including yourself”.

You may like to watch

Marjorie Taylor Greene responded by saying: “Well, let me tell you, you’re a conspiracy theorist and the left and the media spreads more conspiracy theories. We like ‘the truth,’ we like supporting our constitution, our freedoms and America First.”

Maitlis then seemed to hit a nerve by asking about ‘Jewish space lasers’, prompting Greene to reply: “Why don’t you go talk about Jewish space lasers and, really, why don’t you f*** off. How about that?”

“Thank you very much,” Maitlis responded as Greene walked away.

Lasers from outer space aren’t the only spurious notion Greene has spread.

During the height of the Mpox outbreak in 2022, the right-wing representative from Georgia, alleged that the disease was only “a threat to some of the population“.

She went on to say: “It’s not a global pandemic, it’s really not, and people just have to laugh at it, mock it and reject it. It’s another scam.”

The global pandemic, believed to have infected 93,497 people in 118 countries, specifically affected gay and bisexual men. While the infection remains an ongoing issue, the World Health Organization has declared the outbreak to no longer be a public-health emergency.