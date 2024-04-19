Former Drag Race champion on all-winners season: ‘Do we have to always go back?’

The inaugural winner of Canada’s Drag Race has given her take on a second edition of an all-winners All Stars season, questioning whether queens have to keep returning to the franchise to ensure future fan support.

Priyanka stormed the first season of the Canadian spin-off in 2020, picking up two challenge wins before beating future All Stars 8 winner Jimbo.

As part of a wider interview with PinkNews, Priyanka has – sort of – answered the question about a possible return, and being judged by RuPaul, should a second season of an all-winners All Stars follow in the footsteps of All Stars 7.

“Would I go back? Should I go back?” she asked rhetorically. “Would I? Should I? Can I?”

Drag Race and We’re Here star Priyanka. (Nick Merzetti)

Priyanka went on: “It’s weird, obviously fans are excited to see their favourite winners on All Winners, but I’m like: ‘Are you still a fan of Drag Race girls if they don’t go back to do Drag Race?’ Do you still love us? Or do we have to always go back for you to love us?'”

Tongue firmly in cheek, the new co-host of We’re Here continued: “What is this relationship? Is it toxic? Is this what I wrote “Come Through” about?”

Priyanka also addressed her experience of a RuPaul-judged season, as a lip-sync assassin in All Stars 8. The diva faced off against Kandy Muse in the season’s last pre-finale episode, and beat the season 13 queen.

“I was nervous because a lot of the girls are always like: ‘RuPaul does not speak to you when the cameras are off’, and I was like: ‘RuPaul is going to be a monster’.

“[But], cameras on or off, [she] was the nicest person to me, kept looking over at me and smiling, and I was like: ‘Wow, I feel like she wants me to have a good time here’.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 1-8 are available to stream on WOW Presents Plus in the UK and internationally.