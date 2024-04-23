Macbeth starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo is heading to the West End this autumn – and this is how to get tickets.

The production will head to the Harold Pinter Theatre for a limited run between 1 October and 14 December, 2024.

Tickets for Macbeth on the West End go on general sale from 10am on 25 April via ATG Tickets.

Max Webster’s version of Shakespeare’s Scottish tragedy first premiered in late 2023 at the Donmar Warehouse.

The show sold out its run in a record-setting amount of time at the intimate venue in Covent Garden.

Similar to its run at the Donmar Warehouse, audiences will wear headphones for the duration of the West End show, which will “immerse the audience in every whisper, cry and thought”.

While live music will come from an onstage Scottish folk band led by Alasdair Macrae and featuring award-winning Gaelic singer Kathleen MacInnes.

It’s also been confirmed that the full original Donmar Warehouse company will join Tennant and Jumbo at the Harold Pinter Theatre run.

Ahead of tickets going on sale for Macbeth you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to get Macbeth tickets on the West End

They go on general sale at 10am on 25 April via ATG Tickets.

If you’re an ATG member you’ll be able to access a presale from 12pm on 23 April.

If you want to book priority tickets and you’re not a member, then you can sign up via the website to access tickets early.

How much are tickets?

It’s been confirmed that at every performance, one third of tickets will be priced at £35 or under, with the front row available to purchase for £25 on the day of the show.

The Donmar is also extending programme to the West End, with free tickets for young people from up to ten schools in Camden and Westminster.