And Just Like That fans are all saying the same thing after Che Diaz publicly humiliates Miranda
And Just Like That … fans are reeling and raging after the show’s most controversial character, Che Diaz, publicly humiliated their ex-girlfriend, Miranda Hobbes.
And just like that, Che Diaz has upped their effort to become the most hated fictional character in TV history.
When Sex and the City rebooted back in 2021 as And Just Like That …, it came with a promise to patch up the show’s terrible record when it comes to LGBTQ+ representation. (Every queer person remembers wincing when Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, claimed in the original series that she wasn’t “even sure bisexuality exists”.)
Sadly for fans, that representation came in the form of brand new, non-binary character Che Diaz, played by non-binary actor Sara Ramirez. While we’re always here for a bit of non-binary representation on TV, Che instantly became one of the show’s most disliked characters ever.
There’s the terrible, terrible stand-up comedy career, their harrowing attempt at launching a podcast, and their insistence at referring to themselves via their full name constantly: “Hey, it’s Che Diaz!”
Not even a relationship with fan favourite Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) could save the character from the collective fury of the internet, as fans demanded that the character was axed for season two.
Yet, showrunner Michael Patrick King doubled down on the character, promising that season two, which is currently airing on HBO Max, would include “more, not less” of Che Diaz.
Well, that decision has certainly got people talking following the most recent episode of And Just Like That …, episode 10, which aired yesterday (17 August).
Following their split earlier on in the series, Miranda had somewhat ghosted Che, with Carrie and Nya (Karen Pittman) scolding her for being the person who always “throws away her exes”.
In an attempt to reverse that unfortunate trend, Miranda plucked up the courage to attend one of Che’s hilarious comedy shows in Brooklyn. She didn’t quite anticipate what she was walking into, though, as Che proceeded to launch into a two-minute tirade at Miranda’s expense.
“The first time we had sex, it took forever. She kept waiting for my clit to get hard,” Che sniped, mocking Miranda for only ever having one queer relationship.
“My lady was very confused … she was confused about everything, and I was confused about why I was f***ing her.”
Miranda stormed out of the comedy club, only to be spotted by Che, and the pair had a heated argument outside.
Fans have reacted with rage and scorn at the scene, demanding that that “truly horrible” Che Diaz be “tried at the Hague” for their crimes.
“What Che does to Miranda today on And Just Like That … is truly one of the most disgusting things I’ve ever seen a fictional character do to another,” one fan exclaimed.
Fans aren’t only furious with Che, either. There appears to be a lot of upset with Carrie, who continued to demand that both Miranda and Che appear at a “Last Supper” dinner party she was throwing as she bid farewell to her apartment.
“How Carrie could even want to be friends with Che after that literal s**t show is beyond me,” one fan shared on social media.
“Carrie should’ve stood up to Che about Miranda the way Charlotte yelled at Big when he stood her up at the altar,” another declared.
The And Just Like That … season two finale, which will feature cameos from non-binary pop icon Sam Smith and former Sex and the City legend Kim Cattrall, airs next week (24 August) on HBO Max.
