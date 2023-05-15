After landing her history-making second win the 2023 Eurovision grand final, Swedish pop legend Loreen is already gearing up for a third chance to snatch the coveted trophy.

Taking place on the banks of the Mersey in Liverpool on Saturday 13 May, the 2023 Eurovision grand final saw a phenomenal evening filled with sensational gags, political statements and, of course, a line-up of showstopping Europop that proved why the song contest remains the campest event in the calendar year.

And as it became the most-watched Eurovision final in BBC history, Sweden’s Loreen rose victorious with her pop ballad “Tattoo”, her second since her memorable win in 2012 with “Euphoria”. The only other two-time Eurovision winner is Irish singer Johnny Logan who won in both 1980 and 1987.

While Loreen’s win now means that both Ireland and Sweden are equal with their record-tying seven Eurovision victories, the Swedish pop legend is already preparing to one-up everyone by making yet another Eurovision comeback.

At a press conference following her victory, the Eurovision legend teased the possibility of a big return.

“I don’t know, I might come back,” she said cryptically.

“Honestly, it’s all about creativity. It’s about performing. I know the competition is there and it’s important because it includes everybody, but at the end of the day it’s about creativity.

“It’s about us creators sending something out to you guys, so I don’t think there should be a limit on that”.

Loreen wouldn’t be the first to do it. Over the course of Eurovision history, 28 acts have thrice taken to the stage to represent their countries, including Norway’s Anita Skorgan, Cyprus’ Evridiki Theokleous and Sweden itself who sent their three-time performer, Maria Bergman.

However, actually winning the song contest for a third time would definitely be unprecedented. If anyone could do, though, Loreen stands a strong chance, with her hit song “Tattoo” peaking at number 46 on the global Spotify chart after her win.

Loreen performs on behalf of Sweden during the final of the Eurovision Song contest 2023. (Oil Scarff/AFP via Getty)

Speaking to PinkNews in the lead-up to this year’s contest, she admitted she initially turned down the idea of an Eurovision comeback, but later changed her mind.

“I can’t even express in words how happy I am to be able to do this together with you guys,” she said.

“There are no words for it. It’s all about connection. I’m longing to stand there and we can connect together, like collective healing.”

However, for now, she is taking the time to process her victory, telling BBC Eurovision after her win: “This feels amazing. I’m started to melt! It was surreal in the beginning I’m like ‘what just happened?!’

“It’s sinking in, it’s so beautiful and I’m so thankful.”

Eurovision 2024 will be hosted by Sweden.