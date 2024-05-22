Rafe Spall says gay sex scene with male star was a ‘high point’

Actor Rafe Spall has opened up about doing “too many” sex scenes, and said his favourite was with another man.

Speaking to Kathy Burke on the comedian’s podcast Where There’s A Will, There’s A Wake, Spall, who has appeared in the Jurassic World and Men in Black franchises, as well as Apple TV+ series Trying, revealed that his relationship with Black Mirror co-star Esther Smith has forced him to confront the reality of his past sex scenes.

“I’ve done loads, too many,” the actor said. “They’re nice [to film] if you like 50 blokes watching you pretend to have sex. If that’s your thing.”

He also hit out at an online database which catalogues every nude scene that has occurred on TV, saying: “Apparently it’s a thing where everyone who’s ever been naked on telly is on it. It’s outrageous.”

Revealing why he has now decided not to do any more sex scenes, Spall said: “I couldn’t sleep one night and I counted my sex scenes. I have done about 18 at last count. I have had my willy out a lot, too many times.”

He added that his decision is also for the sake of his children. He has a 13-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 11 and nine.

“I’ve stopped. I’m not doing it any more. I’ve got kids in the playground, they are the age when kids talk to them about it.”

Rafe Spall (L) and David Walliams (R) appeared together in Rafe Spall and David Walliams in Frankie Howerd: Rather You Than Me (BBC)

Spall went on to reveal that of all the sex scenes he’s done, his favourite was from the 2008 TV film, Frankie Howerd: Rather You Than Me.

“A high point of the sex scenes in my life, my number-one was probably with David Walliams. He played Frankie Howerd and I played his life-long lover Dennis,” Spall said.

“David has become a great friend. He is a really lovely, loyal person. But part of his bit in life is being flirtatious. That is part of his shtick. And being very fluid across the genders.

“But when it came to the sex scene, he was scared,” Spall added. “I had done so many of them. I w**ked him off and I had to kiss him and we had to do all sorts of things. I had to get in the bath with him.

“When you do a sex scene with a woman, I am always acutely aware that you are in a room with predominantly men so all my concentration goes into making it comfortable for her.

“But with David it was like: ‘F**king come here, you big dish. Get over there’.”