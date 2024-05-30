Jonathan Groff’s Doctor Who role confirmed: ‘Favourite episode for sure’

Frozen and Hamilton actor Jonathan Groff is confirmed to play “a mysterious bounty hunter” opposite Ncuti Gatwa in an upcoming episode of Doctor Who.

Last year, the BBC announced Glee and Looking star Groff as one of numerous queer guest stars for the new era of Doctor Who, alongside RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon and How I Met Your Mother actor, Neil Patrick Harris.

Fans got their first look at Groff in character alongside Gatwa’s Doctor and his new assistant Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) over a year ago, with the BBC sharing a photo of the trio in Bridgerton-style Regency dress.

Yet its only now that fans are learning about exactly who Grammy-winning performer Groff will play in an upcoming episode.

According to an official BBC listing, the 39-year-old US actor is set to play Rogue, “a mysterious bounty hunter” in a new episode, entitled “Rogue”.

Jonathan Groff (L), Millie Gibson and Ncuti Gatwa (R) in Doctor Who. (James Pardon/BBC Studios)

“The Doctor and Ruby land in 1813, where guests at a duchess’s party are being murdered, and a mysterious bounty hunter called Rogue is about to change the Doctor’s life forever,” reads the official listing.

Though not much else is known about “Rogue”, it seems that Groff will take centre stage in the new episode, which will air on 8 June. Before then, fans will be treated to the Black Mirror-esque episode “Dot and Bubble” on 1 June.

Gibson has previously described “Rogue” as her “favourite episode for sure” of the new season, while Gatwa said that the Doctor and Groff’s characters have a “chill vibe” between them. A Netflix and chill vibe, perhaps?

“We had Jonathan Groff in it, for God’s sake. It was incredible,” Gibson said of the episode.

“Just so many things happen in that episode. It’s filled with so much.”

Jonathan Groff. (Getty)

Considering Groff’s extensive career on-screen and stage – he is currently nominated for a Best Actor Tony Award for his role in Broadway musical Merrily We Roll Along – Whovians are set to enjoy an absolute acting masterclass with “Rogue”.

The new season of Doctor Who, which is the first to have a Black, queer actor playing the Doctor in Ncuti Gatwa, has been positively received by fans and critics alike so far.

Most notably, Jinkx Monsoon’s take on camp musical villain Maestro received critical acclaim when the episode dropped on 11 May.

The next episode of Doctor Who will be available on BBC iPlayer and Disney+ on 1 June. “Rogue” will be available to watch on 8 June.