Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa lands new film role opposite Olivia Colman

Ncuti Gatwa has reportedly landed a new film role in The Roses opposite Olivia Colman, and we will be seated.

The Doctor Who star has reportedly been cast in the revival of The War of the Roses alongside Heartstopper’s Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Gatwa – who has been touching on the Doctor’s “queer energy” in his role in the BBC series – has been cast in the new film, called The Roses, as per Deadline.

The film is set to reimagine the 1989 divorce drama/comedy which originally featured Kathleen Turner and Michael Douglas as the lead roles.

The new movie will see Colman (Ivy) and Cumberbatch (Theo) as a couple who are perfect on paper but are navigating resentment and rivalries in secret. Eventually, the pair decide to divorce.

Elsewhere in the cast, Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andy Samberg are also joining the dark comedy.

GLOW‘s Sunita Mani, Love Life‘s Zoë Chao, Stath Lets Flats’ Jamie Demetriou and The Great’s Belinda Bromilow are also set to join the cast.

The upcoming movie – based on the 1981 novel by Warren Adler – is set to be directed by Jay Roach, and features a script written by Tony McNamara.

“When Searchlight sent me Tony McNamara’s script, I was sceptical, because I loved the original film,” Roach said in a statement.

“But as a fan of Tony’s darkly hilarious writing, and with Olivia and Benedict attached, I should have known it would go a new and wonderful direction. Adding in this phenomenal dream cast will make this relatable love-story/divorce story a wild cautionary tale.”

The Roses is yet to announce a release date, but we’ll be sure to update you once it does.