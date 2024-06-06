Dearest gentle reader, Bridgerton season three part two is almost here, and we can hardly wait. Now, Nicola Coughlan has responded to the Bridgerton “Sophie Beckett” fan theory ahead of part two.

Warning: Bridgerton season three spoilers ahead.

The Derry Girls star – who is the featured character in season three of the Netflix period drama, thanks to her new-found romance with Colin Bridgerton – took to Instagram on 3 June to share some behind-the-scenes moments from season three filming.

But one photo sent fans into a spiral, and it was none other than Colin Bridgerton actor Luke Newton reading from a script in a dressing room. Behind him, there was a post-it note with the name “Sophie” stuck on the mirror behind him.

For those of you who have read the book series by Julia Quinn, you’ll know that Bridgerton‘s Sophie Beckett is the love interest of the second Bridgerton brother, Benedict. Fans quickly took to the comments section to discuss whether Sophie Beckett could appear in part two of the TV series.

But the rumoured appearance of Sophie Beckett turned out to be wishful thinking, as Coughlan explained that it was simply a dressing station belonging to a makeup artist called Sophie.

The actress responded to a fan comment, saying: “@iamggalabova lolll no that’s @sophie.burton.33’s makeup station!!”

While fans of the series still have a painful week until part two of Bridgerton arrives on the streaming site, there was plenty of dramatic Regency-era goodness in the new trailer. Namely, Eloise Bridgerton threatens to reveal Penelope Featherington’s identity as Lady Whistledown.

At the end of season three part two of Bridgerton, we last see Penelope and Colin’s now-infamous carriage scene, before the third eldest Bridgerton brother asks her for her hand in marriage. The trailer showed the ton reacting to the news of their engagement, including the Bridgertons, who are thrilled at the news.

That is, everyone except for Eloise, who is concerned that the truth will surface and end her relationship with Colin, who has a particular distaste for the gossip writer.

The first half of Bridgerton season three is streaming now on Netflix. Part two arrives on the streaming site on 13 June.