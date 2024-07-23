Bridgerton season four to centre on queer character Benedict

It’s official, Bridgerton‘s fourth series will focus on fan-favourite queer character Benedict.

The second-oldest Bridgerton brother, played by Luke Thompson, was confirmed as queer during series three, where he was seen having a steamy threesome with Lady Tilley Arnold and newcomer Paul Suarez.

Since then, fans have been craving more of Benedict’s story, and perhaps even see him explore his sexuality. Now, the show’s brass has answered their calls, revealing that he will be the protagonist in new series.

“It has been brought to this author’s attention that perhaps it is time to unmask the newest suitor of the marriage mart… Benedict Bridgerton’s story is coming next season,” the show’s Twitter/X announced on Tuesday (23 July).

Needless to say, fans were happy to hear the news that we’re going to be seeing whole lot more of Benedict in the Regency-era show, with one simply saying: “It’s gonna be gay.”

Another wrote: “Finally, my man is having his moment.”

However, Bridgerton lovers will have to wait quite a while to see the next series, with filming rumoured to only begin in September, and no date not for when will hit our screens. Reports suggest that it might not be before 2026.

Showrunner Jess Brownell told The Hollywood Reporter that the next series will “continue on the storyline of Benedict learning exactly how he wants to exist in the world”, adding: “[He] is someone who experiences a lot of breadths in his life in terms of a million different experiences, but he’s never really committed to anything.

“I think what he’s starting to realise is that he also craves depth, and so [this] is something we’re going to dive into pretty deeply in future seasons.”

Bridgerton season three is streaming on Netflix now.