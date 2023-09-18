Halsey ‘splitting herself in two’ to deliver long-awaited fifth album

Halsey has teased fans with the promise of her highly anticipated fifth studio album, and people are ready to be fed.

The singer, who is openly bisexual and goes by she/they pronouns, teased the upcoming album in a post to Instagram on Friday (15 September).

Sharing a series of photos of her life as of late, Halsey wrote: “Not pictured: me splitting myself in two every day so that I can give you my deepest wounds (and a handful of perfect joys) for the 5th time in 10 years.”

This next project will mark Halsey’s first with Columbia Records, after ending her eight-year partnership with Capitol Records earlier this year.

It will also mark her first album since her hit 2020 release Manic, which included painfully good tracks like “Without Me” and “You Should Be Sad”.

Just before Halsey, real name Ashely Frangipane, parted ways with Capitol Records, she hinted at some issues within the label when she called them out for refusing to release her single “SO Good” until they could “fake a viral moment on TikTok.”

“Basically I have a song that I love and I wanna release ASAP, but my record label won’t let me,” the “Closer” singer said in a 2022 TikTok video.

“I’ve been in this industry for eight years, and I’ve sold over 165 million records, and my record company is saying I can’t release [the song] unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok.”

After some back and forth, Capitol Records issued a statement to express their “belief” in Halsey and confirming a release date for the single.

Halsey has been trying to release new music for a while. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images For dcp)

Nonetheless, Halsey made the decision to part ways with Capitol in April, before signing on with Columbia to make this next album.

Judging by the comments on Halsey’s latest post, fans are more than ready for the singer to finally drop some new music.

“H5 is going to be such a deep hurt and deep beauty. thank you for showing us yourself and your hurts and biggest loves,” commented one follower.

“NEW MUSIC I JUST FELL TO MY KNEES” wrote a second.

“I appreciate your guts. All 5 albums of them,” added a third.

Not much else is known about Halsey’s upcoming album, but she’d better announce a release date ASAP. The people want what they want.