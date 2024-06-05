Halsey has opened up in a new 2024 song about privately overcoming an illness for at least two years, sharing that she’s “lucky to be alive”.

The “Bad At Love” singer – who is openly bisexual and uses she/they pronouns – took to Instagram on 4 June 2024 to mark the release of her latest single, “The End”. In anticipation of their new album, the star shared multiple videos of them rubbing their legs, undergoing their first day of treatment, crying, and appearing in the recording studio.

“I feel like an old lady,” she said in one of the clips. “I told myself I’m giving myself two more years to be sick… I’m having a rebirth, and I’m not going to be sick, and I’m going to look super hot and have lots of energy and I’m just going to get to redo my twenties in my thirties.”

Their 2024 song “The End,” details their health journey. The parent-of-one sings: “Every couple of years now/a doctor says I’m sick/Pulls out a brand new bag of tricks/And then they lay it on me/And at first, it was my brain, then a skeleton in pain/And I don’t like to complain, but I’m saying sorry.”

She didn’t explicitly tell fans about the illness she’s navigating, but Halsey did announce she’s donating to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the Lupus Research Alliance via a press release. According to reports, Halsey suffered from lupus, which Selena Gomez was also diagnosed with in 2013.

The “Without Me” star has also shared their experience navigating endometriosis, believing that their miscarriage whilst on stage during their tour could have been caused by the condition.

The condition sees tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus – the endometrium – growing outside the uterus and causing pain, bloating, bowel and bladder problems and infertility.

Halsey was diagnosed with endometriosis in January 2016 and has undergone several surgeries to try and ease her symptoms. However, there is no cure for the condition.

If this story has affected you, call LupusLine on 866 375 1427 between 9 am and 5 pm EST on weekdays to be connected to a trained volunteer. For pregnancy loss support, call or text the M + A Hotline for miscarriage and abortion support from a clinician between 8 am EST to 1 am EST on 1-833-246-2632.