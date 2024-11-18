Rapper NLE Choppa confirms sexuality after internet speculation

“Sl*t Me Out 2” rapper NLE Choppa has confirmed his sexuality after months of speculation following his avid support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Speaking to fellow US rapper Yung Miami on her Revolt web show Caresha Please, he explained that though he has “love” for queer men, but when it comes to sexual intimacy, he’s only interested in women.

Miami cut straight to the chase as she asked him outright whether he is bisexual, leading the rapper to respond: “Uh, nah.”

Yet he continued to affirm his support for the LGBTQ+ community, saying that queer men do not “discomfort my space”.

“It’s plenty of respect for those who [are bisexual] but I love women when it comes to intimacy. Me personally, I love them extremely,” he confirmed.

“I love all people, though. I love bisexual males, I love gay males. I don’t mind them. They don’t do anything to discomfort my space [but] when it comes to my preference when I’m laying it low down, women.”

Questioned on how he feels about having a substantial queer following, Choppa gave an admirable response about love and acceptance.

“I’m appreciative of it. I’m appreciative of it,” he said of the support he receives from gay fans.

“We are told not to show love to people because they walk a different life. Who taught that sh*t? Who taught that people are supposed to show hate in any instance? God don’t do that? God is love. He would never. What would God do?”

Earlier this year, NLE Choppa went viral for thanking his queer fans for their love of his song, “Slut Me Out 2”, and shut down homophobic bigots by insisting his music “is for all”.

He’s previously performed at events including Atlanta Black Pride in September.

That same month, the star went viral once again after cryptically writing in a social media post that he was “coming out”, yet he failed to provide any further context.

After his latest interview, though, it seems the only thing he’s coming out as is an impressive LGBTQ+ ally.

