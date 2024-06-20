A collection of 25 reimagined Pride flags will provide the backdrop to Pride in London this year, with the artist behind the colourful display saying they represent the community standing together.

Adham Faramawy’s flags can be seen against Piccadilly’s skyline in central London. The colourful addition is part of an aerial installation by Art of London, in partnership with the Royal Academy of Arts.

The “Rainbow Flags” will fly across the West End until 1 September.

Adham Faramawy’s new flags are suspended above Piccadilly in London’s West End. (David Parry/PA Media Assignments)

Faramawy, a graduate of the Royal Academy Schools, told PinkNews that his decade-old vibrfant colours question what it “might mean to be represented, politically, by a rainbow, especially as a migrant and a person of colour who maybe hasn’t always felt fully at ease in gay or queer spaces”.

The London-based Egyptian artist added that his flags are an “offering” to the community.

“I wanted to say that we stand together. To my trans and non-binary siblings, you’re seen and loved, we fight for your health care. As our community stood with the miners in the 80s, [so] we stand with the migrants now. No one is illegal, there’s space for all of us. Our struggles intersect and we’re stronger together.”

The flags feature edges blurring into the next one, symbolising diverse LGBTQ+ identities. (David Parry/PA Media Assignments)

Faramawy said “it will be beautiful” to see people “marching and singing and dancing” under his flags on 29 June.

“Pride isn’t about the corporate floats and branded merchandise, for me. Pride is a protest in the form of a celebration,” he added.

Art of London director Mark Williams said: “Every year, we look forward to bringing new and exciting public art to the streets of the West End for all to enjoy. We’re thrilled to kick start this in 2024 ahead of Pride in London, with such bright and beautiful flags, to reflect the diversity in the heart of the West End.”

Pride in London’s campaign this year, #WeAreEverywhere, features strong visuals and Londoners’ stories, and aims to respond to the UK’s current political climate, with LGBTQ+ identities under attack.