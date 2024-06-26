Keiona Revlon has walked on the runway at the Vogue World: Paris event and fans are gagged.

It’s Haute Couture Fashion Week, and Vogue has given fans plenty of iconic celebrity moments this year, including Sabrina Carpenter wearing a very Espresso music-video-inspired Jacquemus get-up and Katy Perry in a cut-out black floral dress.

But it was an appearance from the Drag Race France season two winner which had fans, particularly in a spin.

Walking the runway for the Track & Field segment of the show in Nina Ricci, the drag artist addressed attendees via a microphone.

“I am the host tonight and your queen Kiona! The queen of France,” the star said during the show, which was broadcast live.

Revlon’s look was inspired by icon and German actress Marlene Dietrich — who was a frontrunner for androgyny in Hollywood — and was styled by Carine Roitfeld and IB Kamara.

Taking to Instagram following the event, Revlon said she was “beyond proud” to have walked in the 100 Years of Fashion and Sports event.

PKeiona Revlon (right) performed during the Vogue World: Paris event. (Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Vogue)

“I feel like I’m still dreaming,” Revlon wrote. “The little Black queer in me can not believe it.

“Thanks to the entire team for this legendary moment,” Revlon added, tagging fellow stylists, choreographers and artists who helped put her look and runway walk together.

“Can’t do this post without mentioning my stylist and image director @liamcdjg that had a vision & believed in me since day 0.”

The star wore a Nina Ricci tuxedo for the event. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Vogue)

Reacting to the news online, fans called her performance “crazy iconic” with one fan saying: “This was your moment.”

“Proud is an understatement. I have no words,” wrote Revlon’s image director.

“THE WAY I GAGGED WHEN YOU CAME UP IN THE VIDEO,” another exclaimed. “GATHERED THE GIRLS & ATE THAT ISH UP,” a fourth echoed.