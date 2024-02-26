Fan-favourite Drag Race queen rules herself out of an All Stars winners comeback

Drag Race France winner Keiona, who made history during her season last year, has ruled herself out of an All Stars comeback.

Keiona Revlon, known by her first name on the show, became the first Drag Race contestant across all franchises to place in the top for every episode until the final.

She won both the Rusical and the ball challenges in Drag Race France season two, and placed “high” in the other six episodes. She eventually beat off stiff competition from Sara Forever to take the crown, following a gagworthy lip-sync to Sia’s “Titanium”.

Legions of Drag Race fans have since called for her to be cast as a contestant on any future “All Winners” All Stars seasons, where queens who’ve already won compete again.

In 2022, Jinkx Monsoon became the first queen to take home a second crown, after competing in All Stars 7 – known as the first “All Winners” season.

However, Keiona has poured cold water on those hopes and ruled herself out of any Drag Race comeback.

You may like to watch

Over the weekend, one fan shared their dream cast for a future “All Winners” season, which featured Keiona. In response, alongside two “crying” emojis, the star wrote: “I wouldn’t do another season. I already won.”

When another fan reminded her that on All Stars 7, each queen who won a challenge and lip-sync pocketed $10,000, (£7,800), Keiona declared that she wouldn’t come back “even for 100K”, adding: “It’s really not about the money.”

That was met by disappointed fans urging her to change her mind, with some saying she should be judged by RuPaul, who does not host Drag Race France.

I wouldn’t do another season tho. I already won. 😭😭 — Keiona (@Keiona__) February 25, 2024

However, Keiona has refused to budge, saying that she doesn’t “have that desire” to return because she is “lazy” and the process is “draining”, adding: “I love my French crown.”

She also pointed out to fans clamouring to see more of her that she’s a contestant on Danse Avec Les Stars, the French version of Strictly Come Dancing, where she currently has the most points.

keiona will never join ALL STAR ALL WINNERS !?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/pNlLXfo9st — LGD, FRANCEEEE 🪸 (@lagrandedameee) February 26, 2024

DR Fans: Keiona we need you to come back for all winners

Keiona: no 🩵

DR Fans: 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — gendra #FreePalestine (@dragherdawn) February 25, 2024

Oh we lost bad….💔 no keiona for all winners 2 https://t.co/B2cbo1buQP — rachel ⋆ ˚｡⋆୨୧˚ (@motelroses) February 25, 2024

While it’s unlikely we’ll be seeing Keiona back in the Drag Race universe, a number of former champs have made it clear that they would return for a winners’ All Stars season.

All Stars 8 champion Jimbo, season nine star Sasha Velour, Drag Race UK winner Krystal Versace and season 13 victor Symone have all said they are up for it.

Meanwhile, a “very hurt” All Stars 2 winner Alaska, who many fans believed would be a dead cert for an “All Winners” season, recently spoke about her relationship with World of Wonder, the production company behind the hit show, and why she may never be asked to compete again.