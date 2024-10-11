Olly Alexander announces new album and UK and European tour dates.

Olly Alexander has announced details of his first solo album and a headline UK and European tour.

The singer will release his first album under his own name, Polari, and embark on an intimate European tour in 2025.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 18 October via ticketmaster.co.uk / ticketmaster.de / ticketmaster.fr / ticketmaster.nl / ticketmaster.be / ticketmaster.ch.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Announcing the album and tour, the singer said on social media: “I’m so excited for this and so happy to put out my first album under my own name, this is very special to me!”

The tour will begin on 19 March in Luxembourg and head to the likes of Cologne, Paris, Brussels, Warsaw, Zurich and Dublin across spring.

He will then headline a string of UK shows in Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol and finish up with a date at the London Palladium on 7 April.

The LP is due for release on 7 February and features the lead single “Cupid’s Bow” as well as his Eurovision track, “Dizzy”.

It follows up his releases as Years & Years, which has included hits “If You’re Over Me”, “King”, “Desire” and “Shine”.

While performing at Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival in May 2024, the singer confirmed the group is no more, saying: “Do you know what, this is my first-ever show as Olly Alexander.

“I used to be in Years & Years, and now I’m just me,” NME reported.

Ahead of Olly Alexander tickets going on sale for his solo UK and European tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How do I get Olly Alexander tickets?

In the UK tickets go on general sale at 10am on 18 October via Ticketmaster.

They go on general sale in Europe from 10am local time on 18 October via ticketmaster.de / ticketmaster.fr / ticketmaster.nl / ticketmaster.be / ticketmaster.ch

Fans who pre-order any format of Polari from the official store before 5pm on 14 October will receive an exclusive presale code.

You will receive your presale code and ticket link by 7pm on 14 October, with the presale going live at 10am on 15 October.

An O2 Priority sale also takes place for selected dates from 10am on 15 October. This can be accessed via the O2 app or priority.o2.co.uk.