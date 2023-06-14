Megan Thee Stallion proved herself the ultimate LGBTQ+ advocate after she reunited with a former classmate she once defended from homophobia at LA Pride.

As cities across the USA celebrate Pride month, Los Angeles delivered its own annual LGBTQ+ celebration, LA Pride in the Park on Friday (9 June).

The Grammy-award-winning bisexual rapper headlined the concert, joined by other music legends, including Mariah Carey, Fletcher, Dorian Electra, Symone and Gigi Goode, as she re-emerges from a hiatus following her involvement in the high-profile trial of her ex, Tory Lanez.

She took to the stage to perform her hit tunes such as “Body”, “Plan B”, “Her” and “Big ‘Ole Freak”, wearing a glittering bejewelled sheer catsuit with matching necklace and nails.

Several fans [known as hotties] joined the “Savage” singer on stage, including a surprise appearance from her Houston middle school classmate Carlos Ruvalcaba.

Ruvalcaba shared a video of the moment on his Instagram.

“B***h, what is my classmate from middle school… What the f**k are you [doing here]?” Megan is seen shouting into the microphone. She then hugs him as onstage, horns go off and she wishes him a happy birthday.

The caption is even sweeter, reading: “Meg said ‘Luis? Wth you doing here, happy birthday’. Missed her so much she’s still the same high energy person she was back then.

“I have so much respect for her since the time in middle school when I was being called gay when I wasn’t out yet and she stepped in and defended me. I was a little boy back then and she always had my back. I’ll for ever be [a] fan. Girl, I love you.”

Speaking to the Houston Chronicle afterwards, Ruvalcaba said: “Her grandma was actually my counsellor at the same school and an amazing human. Megan didn’t fall far from the tree. She had the most radiant personality. I don’t remember anyone not liking her.”

He even recalled the homophobic incident, which happened during a history class. “The teacher wasn’t there, and a guy was making insulting jokes and calling me gay. I wasn’t out yet. I was trying to pretend it didn’t bother me.

“I remember the class got quiet. She stepped in and defended me.”

During the Pride event, Megan also used her platform to support anyone and everyone exploring their gender identity. “If you feel good about your body and you feel good about the f**k you look, that’s all the f**k that matters,” she said in a video shared on TikTok.

“It don’t motherf**king matter what nobody else think about you. If you a bad b***h, you just a bad b***h. You don’t need a title, you don’t need a label.”

Megan has never been shy about standing up for the LGBTQ+ community. Last year, she made a surprise cameo appearance as her alter ego, Tina Snow, in the queer-strip-club drama P-Valley.

And in an interview with People in 2021 she talked about homophobic bigotry in the rap industry. “Representation is really important, and it is really crucial for us all to have compassion and acceptance of every human,” she said.