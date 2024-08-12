Two and a Half Men actress Holland Taylor has explained why she doesn’t think she’ll marry her long-term girlfriend, actress Sarah Paulson, despite them having a “wonderful resonance”.

Taylor and American Horror Story‘s Paulson have become one of Hollywood’s most famous queer couples since they got together in 2015. But Taylor has revealed that fans are unlikely to be hearing wedding bells.

Speaking to queer TV host Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show recently, the Emmy-Award-winning star said that she and Paulson have “never talked about [marriage] with any interest,” adding: “It doesn’t seem to mean to us what it means to a lot of people.”

Paulson has previously said the reason she and Taylor are going so strong after almost a decade is because they don’t even live together, let alone being married.

“Holland and I spend plenty of time together but we don’t live in the same house,” Paulson told the SmartLess podcast in May. “We’ve been together for a long time now and I think part of it has to do with, we’re together when we wanna be and we’re not when we don’t.”

Ever since the couple became an item, after Taylor slid into Paulson’s DMs, they have had to bat away criticism of their age gap: Taylor is 81, Paulson is 49.

Reflecting briefly on the “generational difference” between them, Taylor admitted that it “worries” her.

“We do have a wonderful resonance. We are very interested in the same kinds of things,” she told Cohen. “And yet we share big differences. We have a big generational difference between us, which worries me, for her sake. But what can I do?”

However, after Cohen suggested the age gap might be keeping their relationship “interesting”, Taylor agreed, saying: “A lot of the things she’s going through that are very emotionally important to her right now, I went through 40 years ago. She brings them up in my memory and I think: ‘Well, of course this is hard, or of course that’s great, or of course that’s important to her’.”

Earlier this year, fans went wild seeing how Taylor supported Paulson following her Tony-award nomination, then win, for her role in Broadway family drama Appropriate.

“The joy of her winning the Tony and her winning all the awards she won… that joy was so thrilling to see,” Taylor told Cohen.

Both Taylor and Paulson are currently nominated for this year’s Emmy Awards, set to be announced in September.

Paulson is nominated in the guest actress in a drama series category for her turn as a relationship therapist in Mr & Mrs Smith, while Taylor is up for supporting actress in a drama series for her role as TV production board member Cybil Richards in The Morning Show.

The 2024 Emmy Awards will take place on 16 September.

