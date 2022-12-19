Beloved Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall could soon be heading to the City Of Love, according to Emily In Paris creator Darren Star.

Cattrall conquered New York back in the day in her role as sex-positive PR maven Samantha Jones in Sex and The City, also created by Star, and it might not be long before we see her thrive in Paris.

At the premiere for the highly-anticipated third season of the hit Netflix series, Star told People he would “love” to welcome Cattrall to the Emily in Paris universe.

“For me, it’s never about stunt casting per se,” he explained. “It’s about finding the right role for the right person. I would love to work with Kim, and it’s just about finding a role that’s worthy of Kim.

“If it works out for this, it’ll be fun. So let’s see what happens.”

Cattrall fuelled speculation about her involvement in the next instalment of Emily In Paris when she attended the season three premiere, which is set to hit screens on 21 December. And with season four already confirmed, her appearance is definitely a possibility.

Darren Star and Kim Cattrall attend the Emily In Paris Season 3 Premiere. (Getty)

The news comes in the wake of Cattrall’s highly publicised departure from the Sex and the City franchise, with Cattrall refusing to return for the reboot sequel And Just Like That.

With rumours of a feud between Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker, Cattrall turned down the script for a third Sex and the City movie.

When HBO’s And Just Like That… did debut last year, the show addressed Cattrall’s absence by suggesting that the friendship had fizzled out when Samantha moved to London.

Despite huge interest from fans about whether she would return to the reboot, Kim Cattrall told Variety “enough is enough” and reiterated that she will not be returning to the show which has been renewed for another season.

While we wait for Star to find the perfect role for Cattrall, she is currently appearing in the sitcom How I Met Your Father.

But it certainly seems as though Emily In Paris will be on our screens for the foreseeable future.

“If they want us back, we’re coming back,” Star added. “I hope we get to keep doing it because we’re having a great time doing it.”