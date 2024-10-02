Ryan Murphy’s new series The Beauty is about an STI which makes you “more and more beautiful every day” and then kills you. The series is set to star Evan Peters, Jeremy Pope, Anthony Ramos and Ashton Kutcher.

FX, the platform behind Murphy’s latest series American Sports Story and Grotesquerie, has given the green light for his next show, The Beauty, as per Deadline. According to the outlet, the series, which will have 11 episodes in its first season, is likely to start production in November.

As well as starring in the Murphy and Matt Hodgson co-created, written and executive-produced series, Ramos (Hamilton), Pope (The Inspection) and Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) will also be executive-producing the show. The series is reported to have a male and female lead, as per the outlet, with the network currently scouting for an actress to join the show.

Deadline noted that Kutcher’s involvement in the series came about before Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

The Beauty is based on the 2016 comic book series of the same name by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley and tells of an STI that makes people more attractive if infected with it. However, the disease kills its host and is launched as part of a government conspiracy.

The book series sees main characters and detectives Drew Foster and Kara Vaughn, who are partners on “beauty crime cases” and must navigate corrupt political figures, federal agents and mercenaries to get to the bottom of the STI crisis.

The book synopsis reads, as per Image Comics: “What if there was a way to guarantee you could become more and more beautiful every day? What if it was a sexually transmitted disease?”

“In the world of The Beauty, physical perfection is attainable. The vast majority of the population has taken advantage of it, but Detectives Foster and Vaughn will soon discover it comes at a terrible price.”

Murphy has recently spoken out about his lack of interest in speaking to the Menendez brothers following criticism of Monster: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, particularly around the series’ incestuous relationship between the brothers.

Murphy previously hit back at the criticism surrounding the show, the producer said he has no reason to contact the Menendez brothers about the series, nor did he previously before the series’ production or launch.

The Beauty is yet to announce a release date and is slated to start production in November.