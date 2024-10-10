Kylie Minogue announces Europe tour dates for 2025

Kylie Minouge has confirmed the Europe leg of her Tension World Tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer has announced a string of arena dates across Europe that are set to take place in summer 2025.

The leg will begin on 16 June in Berlin and head to the likes of Lodz, Tallinn, Stockholm, Paris and Antwerp.

She will then perform shows in Amsterdam, Zurich and Dusseldorf before finishing up in Lisbon on 15 July.

It comes after the announcement of the tour, in support of her albums Tension and Tension II, which includes dates in the UK, North America, Asia and Australia.

Fans can expect to hear material from the albums, including “Padam Padam” and “Lights, Camera, Action” as well as her iconic back catalogue.

While her latest album, Tension II is due for release on 18 October and marks her 17th studio album overall.

Below you can check out the full European tour schedule and how to get Kylie Minogue tickets.

How do I get Kylie Minogue tickets for her Europe tour?

Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 10am local time on 18 October via ticketmaster.de / ticketmaster.fr / ticketmaster.pl / ticketmaster.fi / ticketmaster.be / ticketmaster.nl.

A number of different presales are taking place across the week and for each venue/city.

Fans can sign up for a presale for all dates at kylie.com/tour. Just choose your preferred date and you’ll receive an email on how to access it from 10am CET on 16 October.

For her dates in Berlin and Dusseldorf, fans with a Telekom contract including customer login or fans with an RTL+ Max subscription can access a presale from 10am on 16 October.

A Ticketmaster presale will then begin from 10am on 17 October.

For other presales taking place across the week, you can check your local listing below for more details.