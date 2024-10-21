Lady Gaga confirms release date and title for LG7 lead single – and reveals lyrics

The lead single from Lady Gaga’s upcoming seventh studio album has officially got a title – “Disease” – and a release date, and it’s coming very, very soon.

Mother Monster is ready to get sickening, as she’s also revealed it will be released this Friday, 25 October.

Fans were biting their nails in anticipation for the new single release date, considering last month Gaga revealed that the first song from her next record would definitely be dropping in October.

Yet, since her new film Joker: Folie à Deux bombed with critics, audiences and at the box office earlier this month, the singer-stroke-actor descended into a period of silence.

Now, she’s back and ready to return to the world of pop.

A pre-save link published by Universal Records, which owns Interscope Records, the record label she’s signed to, seems to tease Gaga’s song “Disease” alongside the date “10.25”, aka 25 October, aka this Friday.

Alongside the title and release date, a series of web links appear to hint at some of the song’s lyrics.

URL GagaDisease.com shows the glitching lyric “I could play the doctor” while link ICouldPlayTheDoctor.com is emblazoned with the words “I could cure your disease.”

If users continue searching the revealed lyrics as web URLs, other lyrics appear, with some of Gaga’s Little Monsters appearing to work out the song’s full chorus.

Lady Gaga's secret website, "https://t.co/UO3ICZ6kh6," contains a riddle. If you type the text shown as another website, it will reveal more lyrics from Lady Gaga's upcoming song "Disease":



I could play the doctor

I can cure your disease

If you were a sinner

I could make you… pic.twitter.com/yPI8Z3hWcP — Lady Gaga Now 🃏 (@ladygaganownet) October 21, 2024

“I could play the doctor, I can cure your disease. If you were a sinner, I could make you believe,” the song goes.

“Lay you down like 1, 2, 3. Eyes roll back in ecstasy. I can smell your sickness, I can cure ya, cure your disease.”

Fans first got a hint of the pop icon’s new single title after several songs in her discography had the first letter of their titles de-capitalised on streaming platforms.

When rearranged, the de-capitalised letters spelt out “disease”.

Do y'all see that these lowercase letters spell out "Disease"… oh she's not playing this time pic.twitter.com/6n4lBgfimT — gLITZ (@ladygodga) October 18, 2024

Last month, the bisexual pop behemoth announced via Vogue Magazine that her as-yet untitled seventh studio album will arrive in February.

She declared that the record would be proudly pop, thanks to words of advice from her fiancé, Michael Polansky.

Lady Gaga is currently riding high in the music charts with her surprise collaboration with Bruno Mars, “Die With A Smile”, which is number two on the UK’s official chart and number five on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Lady Gaga’s new single “Disease” arrives this Friday, 25 October.

