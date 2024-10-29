Love Supreme announces first headliner and ticket details for 2025.

Love Supreme has announced its first headliner for the 2025 edition of the festival – and this is how to get tickets.

Singer-songwriter Maxwell will headline the festival next summer in a UK exclusive performance.

The festival will take place at Glynde Place in East Sussex between 4-6 July.

The “Ascension” singer will headline Love Supreme on the Sunday, with more artists to be announced in the coming months.

It will mark his first UK show in nine years and fans can expect to hear the likes of “”Sumthin’ Sumthin'”, “Pretty Wings”, “Lifetime” and “Fortunate” from his Grammy-winning back catalogue.

It follows up the 2024 edition of the festival, which saw headline sets from Chaka Khan, who celebrated 50 years in music, and Olivia Dean in her debut headline performance.

Other headliners over the years have included Lauryn Hill, Gladys Knight, TLC, Earth Wind and Fire, Grace Jones and The Jacksons.

You can find out everything you need to know about Love Supreme 2025 tickets below.

How do I get Love Supreme 2025 tickets?

It’s been confirmed that limited early bird tickets will be released at 9am on 31 October. This can be accessed by signing up to the newsletter at lovesupremefestival.com or via Ticketmaster.

You’ll be able to purchase weekend camping tickets, premium camping, weekend tickets with no camping and day tickets for the Saturday and Sunday.

Once tickets are sold out they’ll be release at a later date as ‘tier three’ prices.

Tickets for Love Supreme will be released via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

How much are tickets?

The previous release of tickets saw weekend passes priced at the following:

General weekend camping – £169.40

Premium camping – £214.50

Supremium camping – £289.30

Weekend no camping – £162.80

What’s the lineup?

This is the lineup for Love Supreme 2025 so far, with more acts to be announced in the coming months, including the second headliner: