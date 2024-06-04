The Devil Wears Prada musical announces full West End cast

The Devil Wears Prada musical has unveiled its full cast in a photoshoot that would be approved by Miranda Priestly herself.

The stars of the upcoming show – including Vanessa Williams – all appear in a glamorous shoot for the fictional Runway magazine.

It’s been confirmed that Williams (who is playing Priestly) will be joined by Matt Henry as play Nigel (the role originated in the film by Stanley Tucci), alongside Georgie Buckland as Andy and Amy Di Bartolomeo as Emily.

Joining them will be James Darch as journalist Christian, with Rhys Whitfield as Andy’s long–term boyfriend, Nate.

While Debbie Kurup will join the London production in late 2024 as the standby Miranda Priestly.

The Devil Wears Prada will open on 24 October at the Dominion theatre, with a premire set for Theatre Royal Plymouth between 6 July and 17 August.

The musical adaption is based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel and the 2006 movie starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, The Devil Wears Prada follows Andy, a journalist who takes on a job at a fashion magazine with unexpected results.

The musical has a score by Elton John (music) and Shaina Taub (lyrics) and book by Kate Wetherhead – with direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

Mitchell, who’s previously worked on Kinky Boots, Hairspray and Legally Blonde said: “What took them so long to ask me?!”

He added: “It is truly a Faustian tale, with Miranda as the devil….I can’t wait to get my hands on the music, on the fashion, on a runway.”

Vanessa Williams IS Miranda Priestly. That's all. pic.twitter.com/C2WfviFFyk — The Devil Wears Prada A New Musical (@PradaWestEnd) February 19, 2024

It was confirmed in February that Ugly Betty and Desperate Housewives star Williams would take on another iconic role for her West End debut.

The official social media channels revealed the news in a clip captioned: “That’s all.”

The film adaption starring Streep, Hathaway and Emily Blunt was a critical and commercial success, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of 2006 and receiving two Academy Award nominations.

It’s also become a pop culture phenomenon, with scenes regularly used in memes and referenced in music, television and film, while a debate about who the “real” villain of the film is ongoing.

How to get The Devil Wears Prada musical tickets

They’re now available to buy from Ticketmaster and Love Theatre.

Booking for its run at the Dominion Theatre in London is currently available from 24 October, 2024 until 31 May, 2025.

What are the ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that standard and premium tickets for the musical at the Dominion Theatre would be priced at the following: