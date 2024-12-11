Republican Nancy Mace claims alleged attacker was ‘pro-trans’

Police have arrested a man accused of injuring Nancy Mace, the Republican responsible for the controversial congress trans toilets ban.

In a post on her X/Twitter account, Mace claimed she had been “physically accosted”, with her staffers adding that the person arrested was a “pro trans guy out of Illinois” and a “pro trans man”.

In a second statement, less than an hour later, Mace wrote: “I was physically accosted at the Capitol tonight by a pro-tr*ns man. One new brace for my wrist and some ice for my arm and it’ll heal just fine. The police arrested the guy.”

The incident occurred just before 6pm on Tuesday (10 December) at the Rayburn House office building, in Washington DC’s Capitol Hill district. The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old James McIntyre, from Illinois. He has been charged with assaulting a government official.

Mace went on to claim: “I was physically accosted tonight on Capitol grounds over my fight to protect women.”

The incident comes after Mace introduced a resolution to a ban transgender women from female toilets in the Capitol building.

The South Carolina representative later admitted the proposal was aimed at congresswoman-elect Sarah McBride, who will become the first trans person in the US house of representatives when she takes up her seat in January, after winning the election for Delaware’s at-large district.

Despite not being voted on, the resolution was passed on 20 November, which marked Trans Day of Remembrance.

McBride condemned the ban as a “blatant attempt from right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing”.

